Cumbre de las Américas, lo que va de ayer a hoy

La Cumbre de las Américas aporta bien poco a la integración regional; pero paradójicamente ha servido como escenario para que los países del sur expongan y defiendan sus posiciones frente a las que se busca imponer desde el norte.

El gobierno del presidente Clinton fue gestor de estas Cumbres, bajo la sombrilla de la OEA, con el objetivo de reunir a todos los jefes de Estado de la región para promover la fenecida Área de Libre Comercio de las Américas (ALCA). El sueño de Washington era crear un solo mercado desde Alaska hasta la Tierra del Fuego, con casi mil millones de consumidores a su disposición e incontables recursos naturales para explotar. Para ello escogió a Miami, por su influencia hispana, y por ser la capital de la subversión contra los gobiernos de izquierda y progresistas de Nuestra América.

No obstante, un adalid de la verdadera unidad e integración latinoamericana, el eterno Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro, dijo en ocasión de la cumbre de Quebec: «Los pueblos de América Latina y el Caribe pueden ser devorados, pero no digeridos; escaparán más tarde o más temprano del vientre de la ballena».

Ya desde la segunda cita en Chile, las naciones de Nuestra América comenzaron a apartarse del guión redactado en Washington, especialmente los países caribeños. El primer ministro de Barbados, Owen Arthur, declaró entonces que Santiago debía ser la última Cumbre sin la participación de Cuba. Chile también vio el nacimiento de las Cumbres de los Pueblos, una alternativa al segmento de alto nivel para tratar los temas que realmente preocupaban a la región.

Si Miami fue la cuna del ALCA, la IV Cumbre de las Américas, en Mar del Plata, fue su funeral, con el protagonismo indiscutible del inolvidable Hugo Chávez y el anfitrión Néstor Kirchner, presidente de una Argentina que apenas comenzaba a salir de la bancarrota causada por la debacle neoliberal.

El triunfo de la izquierda en Brasil, Bolivia, Ecuador, Nicaragua y Uruguay había transformado radicalmente el balance de fuerzas políticas en la región, que comenzó a buscar alternativas propias de integración. Por primera vez prevaleció la voluntad latinoamericana y caribeña, ante el visible desconcierto del entonces presidente, George W. Bush.

El tema Cuba fue uno de los centros del debate en Mar del Plata. Allí se planteó categóricamente que cualquier cita hemisférica estaría incompleta sin la presencia de la Mayor de las Antillas y se exigió el levantamiento del bloqueo. Varios mandatarios reclamaron en sus discursos la presencia cubana.

En la siguiente Cumbre, celebrada en Puerto España, el presidente nicaragüense Daniel Ortega dijo: «A esta cumbre me niego a llamarle Cumbre de las Américas. Hay dos grandes ausentes: Cuba y Puerto Rico». Los presidentes de Argentina, Brasil, Venezuela, Bolivia y Nicaragua destacaron lo absurdo de la política de aislamiento practicada por los gobiernos norteamericanos contra La Habana.

Tres años después, en Cartagena de Indias, la exclusión de Cuba amenazó con hacer explotar el mecanismo creado por Washington. Los presidentes de Ecuador, Venezuela y Nicaragua se negaron a asistir, amenazando seriamente el futuro de esas reuniones si se seguía excluyendo a La Habana.

En Cartagena se hizo evidente el aislamiento de Estados Unidos en su política hostil hacia la Mayor de las Antillas y se reiteró que se trataba de un error histórico que debía corregirse cuanto antes. Venezuela, Nicaragua y Bolivia advirtieron que no asistirían a otra cita hemisférica sin Cuba y fueron apoyados por Brasil, Argentina, Uruguay y la Comunidad del Caribe.

En Panamá 2015, finalmente se cumplió el reclamo unánime de la región de incorporar a Cuba a las citas hemisféricas. Washington y sus aliados intentaron vender la idea de que se estaba haciendo «una concesión a La Habana». Sin embargo, lo cierto es que la presencia de Cuba fue un derecho conquistado por los países de la región, que no dejaron de reivindicar su adhesión y que ya habían amenazado con ausentarse de las Cumbres si se mantenía la exclusión.

En el Istmo, se escuchó por primera vez en estos eventos la voz de la Revolución Cubana, capaz de resistir y derrotar las agresiones norteamericanas durante casi seis décadas. El presidente Raúl Castro fue recibido con fuertes aplausos al entrar en el hemiciclo. Su posterior encuentro con el presidente Obama marcó un nuevo paso de avance entre los dos países, tras los anuncios simultáneos sobre la voluntad de avanzar en el proceso hacia la normalización de relaciones.

La actual Cumbre de las Américas está marcada por el mandato del presidente Donald Trump y los conflictos de su administración con varios países latinoamericanos. Su campaña electoral estuvo llena de retórica anti-latinoamericana y anti-inmigrante. Calificó a los mexicanos de «asesinos y violadores»; prometió y sigue afirmando que hará pagar a la nación azteca por la construcción de un gigantesco muro fronterizo.

Lamentablemente, el balance de fuerzas en América Latina y el Caribe ha cambiado. Los triunfos de la derecha en los últimos tres años han provocado desbalance en las dinámicas integracionistas de la región. Esta nueva ola neoliberal, que recuerda la restauración post-napoleónica en Europa, parece haber convencido al gobierno de Trump que es viable regresar a las prácticas excluyentes del pasado. La derecha regional, tradicionalmente plegada a los intereses norteamericanos, ha logrado imponer su desestabilizadora hegemonía en países claves, cuyo mensaje en Lima será distinto al de Cumbres precedentes.

La Casa Blanca ha desatado una ofensiva regional para revivir la Doctrina Monroe, que dos siglos atrás lanzó la idea de «América para los americanos», lo cual no se debe leer jamás de otra forma que no sea «América para los estadounidenses». Las ideas del presidente Monroe, que la actual administración republicana ratifica como vigentes, sentaron las bases para una larga lista de ocupaciones, guerras expansionistas, despojo económico y golpes de estado en América Latina y el Caribe.

Desde su llegada a la Casa Blanca, Trump ordenó revisar la política hacia Cuba. En junio del 2017 anunció, rodeado y vitoreado por la ultraderecha anticubana de Miami, una regresión a la Guerra Fría, que incluye el reforzamiento del bloqueo y nuevas medidas para obstaculizar los viajes entre ambos países.

El actual presidente heredó de la anterior administración su política hostil hacia Venezuela, calificada por Obama como una amenaza a la seguridad de Estados Unidos. Trump aumentó las tensiones al no descartar el uso de la fuerza contra la Revolución Bolivariana y puso en vigor un grupo de sanciones que afectan duramente al pueblo venezolano.

La gran disyuntiva de la cita de Lima radica en ver si América Latina y el Caribe es capaz de mantenerse unida frente a las imposiciones y políticas estadounidenses, que expolian a millones de latinoamericanos y caribeños, o si la región volverá a cometer los mismos errores del pasado.

Por otra parte, se ha anunciado que el Presidente de Estados Unidos desistió de asistir a la Cumbre, en lo que hubiera sido la primera visita oficial a América Latina de su mandato. Sin querer absolutizar, parecería que en Washington se dieron cuenta de que la presencia de Donald Trump no es particularmente bienvenida al sur del Río Bravo.

Ya está en marcha la Cumbre de los Pueblos, integrada por movimientos populares, sindicatos, redes de la sociedad civil, pueblos indígenas, organizaciones feministas y juveniles, partidos políticos y movimientos sociales progresistas y de izquierda de todo el continente,

El Acto de Solidaridad Continental Por la Unidad de Nuestra América será ocasión propicia para consolidar la unidad y pensamiento progresista y antiimperialista de los pueblos del hemisferio; defender los derechos de los desposeídos y rechazar los intentos de dominación imperial y las irresponsables políticas sociales de las oligarquías regionales.

Nuestro José Martí advirtió para la posteridad:

Jamás hubo en América, de la independencia a acá, asunto que requiera más sensatez, ni obligue a más vigilancia, ni pida examen más claro y minucioso, que el convite que los Estados Unidos potentes, repletos de productos invendibles, y determinados a extender sus dominios en América, hacen a las naciones americanas de menos poder…de la tiranía de España supo salvarse la América española; y ahora, después de ver con ojos judiciales los antecedentes, causas y factores del convite, urge decir, porque es la verdad, que ha llegado para la América española la hora de declarar su segunda independencia.

Por Pedro A. Fanego

SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS, DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE PAST AND TODAY

Havana, Cuba. – The Summit of the Americas hardly makes any contribution to regional integration; but oddly enough, it has become a rostrum for the countries of the South to assert and uphold their stance against the impositions attempted from the North.

President Clinton’s government was the original promoter of these Summits, held under OAS umbrella. They were intended to convene all the Heads of State and Government of the region in order to promote the deceased Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA). Washington dreamed to create a single market from Alaska until Tierra del Fuego, with almost a thousand million consumers under control and countless natural resources to explode. Miami City was the chosen venue to that end, due to its Hispanic influence, and for being the capital of subversion against left-wing and progressive governments of Our America.

However, a champion of the true Latin American unity and integration, the eternal Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, said on the occasion of the summit held in Quebec: “The people of Latin America and the Caribbean may be wolfed down, but not digested; sooner or later they will break away from the whale bowels.”

Since the second summit, held in Chile, the nations of Our America began to stray from the script masterminded in Washington, especially the Caribbean countries. The Prime Minister of Barbados, Owen Arthur, said that Santiago should be the last Summit without Cuba’s presence. The Summit in Chile also witnessed the birth of the People’s Summits, an alternative to the high level segment to debate the topics that really concerned the region.

If Miami was the cradle of the FTAA, the IV Summit of the Americas, held in Mar del Plata, was its funeral. The leading role was indisputably played by the unforgettable Hugo Chavez and host Nestor Kirchner, president of an Argentina that was barely beginning to rise from the bankruptcy caused by the neoliberal debacle.

The electoral victories of left-wing forces in Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Uruguay had radically changed the political balance in the region, which began to look for its own integration alternatives. For the first time, the will of Latin American and Caribbean had prevailed, to the chagrin of a bewildered US President, George W. Bush.

Cuba was one of the most debated issues in Mar del Plata. It was categorically stated that any hemispheric appointment would be incomplete without the largest Island of the Antilles’ presence and an end to US blockade was strongly demanded. Several Heads of State demanded Cuban presence in their speeches.

The following Summit was held in Port of Spain, where Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega said: “I refuse to call this meeting the Summit of the Americas. There are two great absences: Cuba and Puerto Rico.” The presidents of Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua emphasized the irrationality of the isolation policies enforced by US governments against Havana.

Three years later, in Cartagena de Indias, the exclusion of Cuba threatened to blow away the mechanism created by Washington. The presidents of Ecuador, Venezuela and Nicaragua refused to attend, seriously threatening the future of those meetings if the ban on Havana was kept in place.

In Cartagena, the isolation of United States and its hostility policies against Cuba became increasingly evident and the fact that it was a historical mistake that should be corrected as soon as possible was reiterated. Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia threatened that they would not attend another hemispheric meeting where Cuba was missing and were distinctly supported by Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and the Caribbean Community.

In Panama 2015, the unanimous regional demand to admit Cuba in the hemispheric appointments finally came true. Washington and its allies tried to sell the idea that they were making “a concession to Havana.” However, the truth is that Cuba’s presence was a right conquered by the countries of the region, which never stopped demanding its adhesion and had already threatened to miss forthcoming summits if the exclusion went on.

In the Isthmus, they heard for the first time in these events the voice of Cuban Revolution, capable of withstanding and overcoming US aggressions during almost six decades. President Raul Castro was welcomed with a standing ovation when he stepped into the assembly hall. His subsequent meeting with President Obama marked a milestone between both countries, in the aftermath of the simultaneous announcement of the will to move forward in the process to normalize their relationship.

The current Summit of the Americas is marked by President Donald Trump’s rule and his administration’s conflicts with several Latin American countries. His electoral campaign stood out for an anti-Latin American and anti-immigrant rhetoric. He labeled the Mexicans as “murderers and rapists”; promised then and keeps saying that he will make the Aztec nation pay for the construction of a huge border wall.

Unfortunately, the political balance in Latin America and the Caribbean has changed. The electoral victories of the right-wing in the last three years have broken the balance in the integrationist dynamics of the region. This new neoliberal wave, reminiscent of the post-Napoleonic restoration in Europe, seems to have convinced Trump’s administration that a return to excluding practices of the past is viable. The regional right-wing, traditionally submissive to US interests, has managed to impose their disrupting hegemony in key countries, whose message in Lima will be quite different from the previous Summits.

The White House has unleashed a regional onslaught to revive the Monroe Doctrine, which that two centuries ago launched the idea of “America for the Americans.” This slogan should never be construed in any other way than “America is for US Americans.” President Monroe’s thinking, whose validity is advocated by the current Republican administration, paved the way for a long list of military occupations, expansionist wars, economic plunder and coup d’états in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since his arrival in the White House, Trump ordered a review of Cuba policies. In June 2017, he announced, surrounded and cheered by Miami anti-Cuban far right, a regression to the Cold War. The new policies include reinforcement of the blockade and new measures to hinder the trips between both countries.

The current president inherited from the last administration its hostile policies against Venezuela, mislabeled by Obama a threat to US national security. Trump escalated the tensions when he declared that the use of the force against the Bolivarian Revolution was not out of the question and then enacted a set of sanctions that make the life of Venezuelan people much harder.

The prime quandary of Lima appointment is whether Latin America and the Caribbean can close ranks and stand their ground against US impositions and policies, which keep plundering millions of Latin Americans and Caribbean citizens, or if the region makes the same mistakes of the past all over again.

On the other hand, it has been announced that the President of the United States will not attend the Summit, which would have been the first official visit to Latin America of his term in office. I do not mean to second-guess, but it looks like Washington has realized that Donald Trump’s presence south of the Rio Bravo is not particularly welcomed.

The People’s Summit is already underway, attended by popular movements, trade unions, civil society networks, indigenous nations, feminist and youth organizations, political parties and progressive and left-wing social movements of the whole continent,

The continental solidarity meeting “For the Unity of Our America” will be a propitious occasion to strengthen unity and the progressive and anti-imperialist thinking of people in the hemisphere; to uphold the rights of the destitute; to reject the attempts of imperial dominance and the irresponsible social policies advocated by regional oligarchies.

Our Jose Marti forewarned for posterity: “There never was in America, since independence, a matter that required more wisdom, demanded more observation, or needed more insight and thorough assessment that the invitation that the mighty United States, brimming over with unsellable goods and bent on expanding its rule over Latin America, extended to Latin American nations of lesser power… Latin America managed to get rid of the Spanish tyranny; and now, having watched with forensic eyes the precedents, causes and issues involved in the invitation, I am urged to say, because it is the truth, that the time has come for Spanish America to declare its second independence.”

By Pedro A. Fanego