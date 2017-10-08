Home » News » Mountain and Fire Quixotes

Havana, Cuba. – How could anyone imagine that the same path would put together two human beings so far apart? Their origins, their ways of behaving, did not match.

Others were the signs to the meeting ground: fearlessness, unrestricted solidarity and altruism as a flag.

From Patagonia to Rio Bravo, from the largest Antillean Island to the brutal North. Rising seemed the way. Fate brought them back and forth. It ripped off their youth, placed them at crucial crossroads. It put them in front of death and it (death) died of hatred not knowing what to do with them.

The most genuine and Cuban smile conquered the strong character of the forthright guerrilla man. He did what nobody else could in that campaign, a thousand jokes and a slung over rifle ended up in a legendary friendship.

Do you want to know what duty is? Ask them. And Homeland? Is it the piece of land where you are born? And a combat weapon? Can it be a toy? Never, they would always say.

And children? Are they the ones we brought into the world? Are they those we find cute, with their pretty clothes and shoes and schools? They may be all those that we raise in our arms to smile at. The ones we left at home to save others.

Errant knights, Quixotes of this people, twinned by the woods without comfort, the pain of the poor and a great helmsman.

United and close, they are not wandering souls. They are the Sun of every day, the scarf of every Cuban child, soldiers forever of a shared ideal.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego