Diaz-Canel: Fidel and Che stand as solid and unyielding examples

Havana, Cuba.- The First Vice-President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel, said today, “the epic written by Che and his small guerrilla group moves today’s the sensitive men and women of the world and is also proof of their revolutionary lineage. “

The cultural and political event that paid homage to the 50th anniversary of the Heroic Guerrilla Fighter, Ernesto Guevara de la Serna’s death in battle, was held in the city of Santa Clara. Diaz-Canel said there that Che fought without surrender, he was wounded, captured and then was hideously murdered, but his example lives on and multiplies.

The Politburo Member of Cuban Communist Party (PCC) recalled Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s words in the solemn ceremony where he disclosed to the Cuban people the news of his death and described him as the best of revolutionaries.

“Che has not died, as his murderers wanted, but lives on in his deeds, in the people who admire him and follow his example,” said the Cuban leader.

He also highlighted the virtues of the Argentine-Cuban fighter and the actions that earned him not only the people’s respect but the love and admiration of all Cubans.

He stressed, “Che was a man of action and thinking, of deep humanism, an intellectual lover of arts.”

In another part of his speech, he said, “the feats and exploits of this people show how much has been done to honor his legacy, to equal his example, to try to be like him,” and that cannot become a slogan or a hollow phrase.”

Cuban first vice president pointed out, “Although we grew up knowing that he had been killed in other lands, the Cubans knew that he would be back some day. And so it happened, he came back 30 years later, with his comrades-in-arms.”

On the current world context, he remarked that it is troubled, marked by wars, conflicts, economic crisis, climate change, poverty and other hardships.

“In this scenario, Cuba has not given up the will to go on” he said, and reiterated Cuba’s support to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its legitimate government.

He also reiterated that Cuba will not be intimidated by the new maneuvers that seek to defame the country, nor will it make concessions in its path to build socialism.

Text: Portal of Cuban Radio

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego