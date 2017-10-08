Home » News » Che Guevara’s image at the Revolution Square

Havana, Cuba. – A piece has marked painter, sculptor, designer and Cuban engraver Enrique Avila forever. It is the Che Guevara’s image at the Revolution Square, a sculpture embedded in the facade of the Ministry of Interior’s building.

The sculpture of the Heroic Guerrilla Fighter was inaugurated at Havana Revolution Square on October 9 1993. It is a relief in metal and concrete, formed by a thin line that reproduces Che’s best known picture, taken by Alberto Korda. Its author, Holguin-born Enrique Avila, devised the piece based on the premise that Che was a person of extraordinary modesty and austerity. Hence, the use of the line with a three-dimensional treatment and the use of a material such as steel, which alludes to the iron-cast Heroic Guerrilla Fighter’s character.

However, the most complex task was how to make the Jaimanitas stone with two pillars carry 16 tons of steel. Nevertheless, the artist made it and it even matched the building lines. By the way, the “Hasta la Victoria Siempre” sign that is part of the sculpture reproduced Che Guevara’s original handwriting.

The lighting is also very special, because Che’s figure, detached from the walls of the building, becomes an echo of light that is repeated with its shadow when the sun shines on it at certain hours of the day. However, Enrique Avila wanted the Heroic Guerrilla Fighter to be seen at night and to that end, he personally designed the spotlights for night vision.

Serene guardian, eternal guard and source of inspiration, Che stands at the Revolution Square as one of the symbols of this capital city, where our people have written such glorious pages.

By Grisel Chirino

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego