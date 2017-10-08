Home » News » A suite for the heart of America

Havana, Cuba. – It took just two minutes for that music of deep symphonic nature to become some sort of affective memory to all Cubans.

As soon as its first chords are heard, Commander Ernesto Guevara’s presence becomes tangible.

Known among us as “Suite of the Americas”, the piece was not conceived or dedicated to the Heroic Guerrilla Fighter by its author. The piece was born on an earlier date and stage.

“Exotic Suite of the Americas”, the real name of the composition, was written by Cuban-Mexican musician Damaso Perez-Prado, worldwide known as the King of Mambo.

In addition to themes within the dancing genre, the outstanding musician composed symphonic orchestral pieces, such as “Concierto para Bongo”, “Voodoo Suite” and the aforementioned “Exotic Suite of the Americas”.

The latter was written at the behest of Hernan Diaz Jr., who was then an executive of RCA Victor Jazz division, to which the author was bound.

The first recording of “Exotic Suite …” was made at the Webster Hall in New York, on April 16 1962, in a session that lasted four hours. Perez-Prado himself conducted the great orchestra made up mostly by American musicians.

Its concert structure, which lasts 16 minutes and 24 seconds, includes seven movements, “Amoha”, “Criolla”, “African Uamanna”, “Blues In C Minor” and three interspersed “Theme of Two Worlds” passages.

The piece was released to US market that same year and it immediately received well acceptance by the specialized critic.

Five years later, the composition became notorious in Cuba. Documentary filmmaker Santiago Alvarez used its first movement (Theme of Two Worlds) as soundtrack of the Latin American ICAIC newsreel in especial edition No. 382, of October 16 1967, dedicated to Ernesto Che Guevara’s death in Bolivia.

The work had a strong impact at the popular level, due to the circumstances in which it was released. Its impact grew further two days later, in the solemn ceremony held at the “Jose Marti Revolution Square” in Havana, in honor of Che Guevara, murdered in Bolivia a few days before.

That night, the documentary film “Ernesto Che Guevara” was presented on a large screen placed on the facade of Ministry of Communications’ building. It had been made in just a few days by the prestigious filmmaker Santiago Alvarez, where he had also used the aforementioned fragment of “Exotic Suite of the Americas “.

Then poet Nicolas Guillen, with his powerful and emotional voice, read his just written poem “Che Comandante, amigo.”

Since then, the compasses of “Exotic Suite of the Americas” became some sort of sound identification of the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla fighter’s image and his struggle.

By Pedro Norat

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego