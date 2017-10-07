Home » News » Nilo Menendez: “Those green eyes that I will never kiss”

Havana, Cuba. – “Aquellos ojos verdes, de mirada serena, dejaron en mi alma, eterna sed de amar.” (Those green eyes, with a calm look, left in my soul, eternal thirst for love). We always remember Nat King Cole and The Platters’ brilliant rendition of the beautiful lyrics written by Cuban pianist and composer Nilo Menendez (September 26 1902-September 15 1987).

“Aquellos ojos verdes” was not the only significant piece of the songwriter who was born in Matanzas just a few months after the Republic. In addition to this peculiar bolero, nurtured by French avant-garde influences, Nilo Menendez also composed the music for the ballet “Tu antifaz” (Your mask), dedicated to Prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso. Its music is loaded with sweetness and dynamism in the dance, according to his author’s own words.

He played the piano in Aurelio Hernandez, Ramon Prende and Aniceto Diaz’ Danzon Orchestras, as well as in Pedro Vians and his Cubans Boys and Xavier Cugat’s.

In 1924, he went to New York and just a year later he was playing at the Steinway Hall, where he performed two pieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Camilo Saint-Saëns, among other great composers.

The premiere in Havana of his masterpiece, “Aquellos ojos verdes”, in Maria Cervantes’ voice, took place at the former National Theater (today’s Havana Alicia Alonso Grand Theater) more than five years after that piano concert.

Rosendo Ruiz Jr., Vicente Gonzalez-Rubiera (Guyun) and Abelardo Estrada have commented on this piece: “(…) The innovation in this work was the result of influence from French musical Impressionism, which had entered the United States riding on the black-white Jazz sonorities. The pragmatic handling of these assets by US musicians (…) was the pattern followed by Nilo Menendez to write “Aquellos ojos verdes” and after its success, elements of Impressionism began to frequently appear in the melodies of our songs – and, in a random way, in their harmony – (…)”

As orchestra conductor, he worked for record labels Pathe, Decca, Columbia and RCA Victor and for movie companies 20th Century Fox, United Artists and RKO Radio Pictures. He wrote themes for movies like “Di que me quieres” (Say that you love me) (1938), featuring Jorge Lewis, Eva Ortega and singer Azucena Maizini; and Fiesta, with Jorge Negrete and Ann Ayars.

All in all, Nilo composed about 60 pieces, including boleros, danzons, congas, caprices, afro and marches. However, “Aquellos ojos verdes” is the piece that immortalized him forever. His melody – like every great song – has amazing charm that may charm any listener.

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego