Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor in Europe

Havana, Cuba. - The European tour from next October 5 to November 12 of Cuban musician Maykel Blanco and his band Salsa Mayor are good news to the dancers of the old continent.

According to the program published on his Facebook site, the initial concert will take place on Paris, while the tour will be closed in the cultural and beautiful city of Lille, located on the northern border between France and Belgium.

The other shows of Maykel Blanco and Salsa Mayor Orchestra are scheduled in venues of Norway, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Holland, Israel, Scotland and Italy, where they will play themes of his latest album, titled “No me quiten la fe.”

The European fans of Cuban contemporary music will also enjoy compositions from the albums “Recoge y Vete”, “Anda y pegate”, “A toda maquina” and “Soy lo que te hala”, without ruling out the premiere of some new work of this excellent band, rightfully called “La Maquina de Cuba.”

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego