Havana, Cuba. – Cuban trumpet player Alexander Abreu and his orchestra Havana D’ Primera will tour countries of the so-called Old Continent next October and November. The extensive tour is called “Siempre Si 2017.”

Fans of Cuban music in Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Serbia, Denmark, Sweden, Great Britain and Germany will dance with themes of the phonograms “La Vuelta al Mundo”, “Haciendo Historia” and “Pasaporte.”

The band of 15 talented musicians, under smart Abreu’s baton, enjoys today great acceptance of fans all over the world, due to the professionalism and individual and collective gusto they display in every stage.

Every time Havana D’Primera announces a trip abroad, especially in Europe, the specialized press of those countries publishes substantial articles in newspapers, websites, magazines and radio and television shows, on the telluric quality of this ambassador the Cuban music.

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego