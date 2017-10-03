Home » News » Bola de Nieve: “I am the song that I sing”

Havana, Cuba. – Pianist, singer and composer, genie of singing, Ignacio Jacinto Villa, worldwide known as Bola de Nieve, is a legend of Cuban music of all times.

His way of assuming music has been highly acclaimed. Andres Segovia said: “Listening to “Bola” is like witnessing the joint birth of lyrics and music. “Bola de Nieve” was more interested in touching the listener’s sensitivity than in impressing. His artistic teaching was, perhaps, the true mystery of his art.”

On the other hand, Harold Gramatges has said, “His authentic musicality, his vast culture and unrestricted finesse make him a character unique within the art he cultivated. That’s why our very Cuban “Bola” is so universal.”

In his characteristic style, his singing managed to communicate in a witty fashion, in the way of ancient storytellers. When singing, sometimes he told old stories, with different characters that he brilliantly incorporated.

Part of it was born with him. He acquired the rest, with his studies of sol-fa and musical theory. But most of all, his native Guanabacoa imbued him and nurtured the cheerful and autochthonous atmosphere of the village, which marked his creative, bohemian and joyful personality.

He began his career as silent movies pianist at the Carral movie theater, in Guanabacoa. He went on as a pianist of Gilberto Valdes’ Orchestra, which played at “La Verbena” Cabaret. Then, along his life he played in orchestras as relevant as Rita Montaner’s and Ernesto Lecuona’s.

In January 1933, he made his first trip to Yucatan, Mexico, as Rita Montaner’s accompanying pianist. There he played in a vaudeville show where he was first announced as “Bola de Nieve.”

Bola de Nieve has been compared to stars of the size of Maurice Chevalier and Nat King Cole. However, he got his true and greatest influence from Cuban pianist Maria Cervantes; from whom he took the rhythmic elements and the way to accompany himself at the piano.

Unforgettable titles stand out in his discography, like “No dejes que te olvide”; “Tu me has de querer”, “Señorita Chi-Chi y Pampa”; “Chivo que rompe tambó”; “Drume, negrita”, “El dulcero”, “Monsieur Julian”; and “Este si es Bola.”

He sang in English, French, Italian and Portuguese. He was a unique singer, with themes like “Bito Manué, tu no sabe inglé”; and also the composer of anthological pieces, such as “Si me pudieras querer” or “Arroyito de mi casa”.

However, he did not consider himself a composer, or a singer.

“I am not exactly a singer, but someone who says the songs. I give them a special meaning, a meaning of their own and use music to enhance the rendition [...]. When I play somebody else’s song, I do not feel it that way. I make it mine. I am the song that I sing; regardless of its composer. That’s why, when I do not feel a song deeply, I prefer not to sing it. “

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego