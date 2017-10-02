Home » News » Today’s revolting vendors’ cry: an outrage to Rita Montaner

Havana, Cuba. – Of course, I’m not going to make a treatise on the vendors’ cries in the Island. However, I must say it emerged in the early XIX century, when those musical street vendors flourished in the major squares of the Republic of Cuba.

We hear the distasteful contrast at any time of day, almost always with affected voices that are unpleasant and hardly attractive to conquer clientele.

Yesteryear vendors deserve a plaque in every town, because they sweetened with rhyme and musicality housewives and the children’s flock, attracted by lollipops of different flavors, candies, toffees and peanut cones, among other tidbits.

They posed a colorful scene of that time of emergencies.

Today, they yell, with a bold and dissonant tone: “Peanut, peanut, peanut … take your delicious peanut before I leave ….

What a huge contrast with the brilliant rendition of “El Manisero” made by unparalleled Cuban diva Rita Montaner, “La Unica”, (The one and only)!

Allegedly, Moises Simmons said that other Cuban and foreign celebrities had made exceptional versions, but far from Rita’s excellence:

Maní…Maní…

Si te quieres por el pico divertir cómete un cucuruchito de maní.

Qué calentito y rico está, ya no se puede pedir más…

Ay caserita no me dejes ir porque después te vas a arrepentir

y va a ser muy tarde ya…

Peanut… Peanut…

If you want to delight your palate, have a little peanut cone

It’s so warm and delicious, one cannot ask for more…

Little housewife, don’t let me go because you’ll regret it later

And then it’s going to be too late…

With her soprano voice, she charmed the audience attending Havanan Marti Theater, who after the shows went out to the streets in search of the peanut cone.

In her tours around the world, the Illustrious Daughter of Guanabacoa, her hometown, had to repeat “El Manisero” over and over, while the public sang the chorus and applauded her excitedly.

Neither Simmons nor Montaner could imagine in those days that in 1962 another phenomenon of universal music called The Beatles recorded their version of “El Manisero”, charmed by the spell of Cuban music.

After Master Simmons’ piece and La Unica’s enthralling singing, many peanut vendors in Havana and other cities of the archipelago enriched their cries.

Coming back to the present day, the current street vendors should listen to Rita Montaner in this jewel of Cuban musical creation that is “El Manisero.”

It would be appropriate that they reflected and imitated the textual and phonic richness of yesteryear, in reparation to La Unica.

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego