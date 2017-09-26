Home » News » The unforgettable ghosts of Alhambra Theater

Havana, Cuba. – At about 11.00 o’clock at night, the neighbors of the Havanan corner of Consulado and Virtudes St. seem to hear rumbas, danzons, double meaning dialogues between a black man and a Galician, and applauses and laughter.

They seem to hear the picaresque chitchat of a teasing mulattress, overexcited by character Cañita’s flattering remark; and someone with a Spanish accent calling to get ready for the comedy sketch that closed the last show of Alhambra Theater.

Using parodies and double meaning, every full of comedy play portrayed the reality of the Plattist Republic and the events that were taking place all over the country.

Our national identity, the genome that identifies Cubans from head to toe was ultimately seasoned on its stage. It happened thanks to the overflowing collective talent, since it opened its doors on September 13 1890, in the former San Cristobal de la Habana.

Under histrionic actor Regino Lopez’s baton, Alhambra Theater featured 23 shows a week and three a day, including the 11.00 pm comedy sketch.

In its 45 years of existence (1890-1935), Havana citizens and foreigners enjoyed wonderful shows, written mostly by Federico Villoch (386 plays) and set to music by Rafael Palau, Mauri and the prolific Jorge Anckermann (767 scores), supported by the dazzling sceneries created by Pepe Gomiz and Nono Noriega.

Villoch, rightfully known as the Lope de Vega of Consulado St., wrote titles like “La Mulata Maria”, “Aliados y Alemanes”, “La carretera central”, “La Chambelona”, “Delirio de automovil”, “La danza de los millones”, “La isla de las cotorras”, “El lobo segundo”, “El Patria en España”, “La revista sin hilos”, “El Ferrocarril Central” and “Cuba en la Guerra.” They are all undisputed parts of the tangible anthology of Cuban theater.

Who were the actors and actresses that colored with their professional lineage the Alhambra Theater?

Headed by Regino, Ramón Espigul, Sr. and Jr., Carlos Llorens, Pedro Castany, Gustavo Robreño, Roberto Gutierrez (Bolito), Alberto Garrido Sr., Jose Sanabria, Benito Simancas, Sergio Acebal, Enrique Arredondo, Blanca Becerra, Mexican Luz Gil, Pilar Jimenez, Adolfo Colombo, Arturo Ramirez, Pancho Bas, Adolfo Otero, Sindo Triana, Candita Quintana, Raul del Monte, Mariano Fernandez, Anibal de Mar, Eloisa Trias, Ines Maria Hernandez (Cuban chelito), Consuelo Castillo and Maria Pardo, all stood out.

The neighborhood on the corner of the Consulado and Virtudes St., say they hear close to midnight picaresque flirting between someone called Papa Montero and a girl called Jacobita, while the orchestra conducted by Maestro Antonio Maria Romeu plays the danzon dedicated to the most famous deceased of the Island:

“A llorar a Papá Montero, ¡zumba!, canalla rumbero”

(Cry over Papa Montero, R.I.P. rumba scoundrel!)

At the end of the last show on February 18 1935, after young actor Enrique Arredondo had crossed the threshold to go home, the lobby and marquee collapsed to bury the Alhambra forever.

That theater should be rebuilt; otherwise a large plaque should be placed there to remind everyone the joyful, friendly and supportive nature of those born in this beautiful land that bore so many fruits there, for the benefit of Cuban culture.

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego