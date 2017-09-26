Home » News » Polito Ibañez, between poems, songs and symphonies

Havana, Cuba. – Singer-songwriter Polito Ibañez’s concerts with Cuban and foreign symphony orchestras are like a hug between poetry and musical complexity.

His restless spirit of renewal has allowed him to deliver works that show deep study of contemporary sonorities combined with singular lyricism.

A phonogram was born from his foray into symphonic music, about which Radio Cadena Habana spoke with the prestigious troubadour.

How did Polito Ibañez come up with this piece of work?

“This album was recorded with Cuban National Symphony Orchestra, under Maestro Enrique Perez-Mesa’s conduction. The arrangements and orchestrations are mine. Although the phonogram is not in the market yet, I made a few concerts with every national and a few Latin American symphony orchestras, in order to keep the project alive. I included in the concert 11 poems I had set to music and two songs written by me.”

How is the record titled?

“It is called “Ante tus ojos” (Before your eyes), title of one of the songs in the phonogram; which was highly accepted by the public in these concerts. It came to me some time ago, inspired by a love affair I had in the past. It deals with what you feel when you fall in love. Something very special about the album is a song I dedicated to prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso, which I titled “Enamorada del viento” (In love with the wind). It has given me great satisfaction every time I play it, because it has become a real hit.”

What is different about the latest Polito Ibañez’s album compared to past productions?



“I would say that what’s unusual is me in that context; making a foray into a very singular sonority, flowing like another musical instrument that borders on the harmony and weaves the final result. I specifically sing the poems that I set to music, while the orchestras accompany me.”

Do you remember how this idea came about?

“Well; it dates back to my years of study at the Higher Institute of Art; when I was a performing arts student. In those days, I wanted to set to music Eliseo Diego and Peruvian Cesar Vallejo’s poems; whom I had just discovered and had a very important place in my life. The project remained dormant for 30 years and when I tried to retake it, I thought it should be more ambitious. Therefore, I decided to include other authors, like Miguel Barnet, Nancy Morejon and Roberto Fernandez-Retamar (the latter’s poems had never been set to music and he almost cried when it happened). There is also Marilyn Bobes, the late Bladimir Zamora, Alex Pausides, Carilda Oliver and Reynaldo Gonzalez, who doesn’t feel like a poet, but his chosen piece was fitting to do something in the Prokofiev’s style. I also included Reina Maria Rodriguez and Lisa Soto. The latter is a young poetess whom I did not want to miss this work.”

While we wait for this phonographic production, has Polito Ibañez finished other albums?

“You are right. My latest job was with Bis Music and is titled “De las manos y los pies” (Hands and Feet), which has sold very well. I was very fortunate to have been invited by Liuba Maria Hevia to sing in her anthology “Vidas Paralelas” (Parallel Lives), which made me feel super happy. I consider it more than a privilege that she has chosen one of my themes for her double album. It feels like a driving force for my creative work, because Liuba is a benchmark to Cuban music.”

What is the next job you will deliver to the public?

“I am recording a phonogram with Italian record house “Art Music”, under which I have made several productions before. This is a work in progress, I do not have the titles yet. We are halfway in the creation process. The idea is to follow the line of work with my band, we do pop rock mixed with Trova and author’s songs.

Cuban music’s radio station thanks this passionate troubadour for his words. We will follow his new productions closely, either with a guitar and his band, or singing with a symphony orchestra. Polito Ibañez has the gift of surprising us with themes of great spiritual values, ​​where his hallmark of undeniable Cubanhood always stands out.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego