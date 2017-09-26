Home » News » Pogolotti: neighborhood of working men and musicians

Havana, Cuba. – Cuban music spreads through every corner of the working-class neighborhood of Pogolotti, in Marianao. Music tells the tale of that unique place since its foundation more than a century ago. That’s what we were told by its inhabitants, which today carry out different initiatives so that nothing is forgotten.

Joaquin Olivera, neighbor of the famous quarter, is historian and manager of the project “Salvar la Identidad del Barrio Obrero de Pogolotti” (Save the identity of the workers’ neighborhood of Pogolotti), known by the acronym SIBOP.

Radio Cadena Habana talked to him about the peculiarities of this Havana community, cradle and home of outstanding figures of Cuban music.

What are the peculiarities that distinguish the community where you live?

“The community for the workers was founded in 1911. Luis Valdes-Carrero, former soldier of the Liberation Army, was elected member of the House of Representatives during the pseudo-republic. He petitioned to build a neighborhood in Havana for workers of different trades who had fought in the independence wars. They were socially disadvantaged and had no home. The other founding father of the jurisdiction was Dino Pogolotti, an Italian immigrant and enterprising architect.

So Carrero made the proposal and Dino made it come true in his own property, named San Jose. The government in office approved a thousand houses, although that figure was not completed.”

Then what is the purpose of the SIBOP project?

“First of all, we studied documents and exchanged information with people to rebuild the neighborhood history, because there were a few gaps. We have data from the early days and many neighbors have images of the founding fathers, of the celebrations, but then the thread of history is somehow lost.

That’s why we set out to investigate in order to tie up the loose ends. We write the history and through community workshops, we make adults and young people contribute and learn about the origins of Pogolotti. Community leaders, who have preserved traditions through culture-bearing families, have been instrumental to this task.

There is no doubt that much information has been recovered for the collective memory and much more remains to be found and disseminated. However, it is obvious that the neighborhood is characterized by its attachment to traditions and music.”

Joaquin, how are these values ​​preserved in the community?

“Music is bound to the roots of the land. It came with its first inhabitants, because they came from several localities, including Regla, with a huge inheritance of Afro-Cuban culture. These cults, syncretism, dances, drumbeats and chants are part of Pogolotti life.”

The foundation of several krewes therein is therefore no surprise?

“No, it’s not; nor is the fact that such atmosphere brought about the appearance of musicians like Oscar Valdes, famous percussionist and outstanding singer of the emblematic band Irakere. He was born and lives in the neighborhood, where he rehearses with his band, Diakara, and trains young talents in the practice of percussion with African heritage.

Pogolotti is also proud of National Music Award winner, Cesar Pedroso’s presence in the community for some time. He is the current band leader of “Pupy y los que Son-Son” and was pianist and composer of Los Van-Van. He came to live in the neighborhood with his family when he was a little boy. He received most of his cultural influence there and says that’s where his musical roots lie.

“Another Cuban music star who dwelled in these premises was Maria Teresa Vera. The prestigious troubadour lived there for a long time and passed away there. Her modesty is still recalled, as well as the fact that she starred every local official festivity. Even the children used to seek and ask her to sing at their schools, where she gladly gave them her extraordinary voice, which she kept fresh until the end of her fruitful life.”

Joaquin Olivera is passionate about the history of Cuba’s first working class neighborhood. The list of facts and characters linked to Cuban culture is extensive. Therefore, the SIBOP project continues to inquire and involve the neighbors in the investigation of their own inheritance.

Life goes on in Pogolotti, between daily work, drum beats and chants of some religious ceremony. We will eventually come back to follow the footsteps of our musical legacy.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego