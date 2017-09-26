Home » News » An unforgettable Cuban musician

Havana, Cuba. – In an afternoon of 1938, the colorful and powerful voice of a young singer drew the attention of one of Radio Cadena Havana program directors and the sound technician.

Both looked at each other. They had realized that the short young man, named Roberto Faz, would become a star of Cuban music, because he sang with his heart.

After the one, two, three uttered by Cosmopolita Orchestra conductor; Robertico, as his friends called him, approached the microphone and cast a spell on the walls of Prado and San Jose studios and on RCH listeners, with the mellow harmony of a bolero.

In the Havanan town of Regla, a plaque identifies the birthplace of the musician, rightfully acclaimed by experts and the public as the people’s voice, because he grew up in the sonority stew of Ñañigo’s bembés, rumbas and congas.

The so-called Voice of Regla sang in various bands until he was hired in 1944 by the famous Conjunto Casino, which promoted him to Cuban music elite. He was also acclaimed by South American public and the Latin community that lived in the United States of America.

Experts and musicians praised Roberto Faz’s creative and vocal genius in Cuban media, after his death on April 26, 1966.

Tito Gomez simply said, “The best white Sonero of Cuba is dead”; whereas Miguelito Cuni alleged, “He was a great man, good friend, partner and extraordinary Sonero, because he was the first white man to sing Sones”.

Abelardo Barroso labeled him as an irreproachable friend and one of the best Soneros ever. Roberto Espí, bandleader of Conjunto Casino, said after his demise: “He was one of the greatest; his name shines next to Benny More and other great figures.”

Benny and Roberto Faz shared an empathetic affection, because they sang in duet many times. The luxury duet sang anthological pieces of each one’s repertoire, like Portillo de la Luz’s “Quiereme y veras”, and “Comprension”, a bolero written by Cristobal Dobal, among many other themes.

Every September 18, his birthday on 1914, Cuban Radio music shows recall him by playing the compositions he immortalized with his very Cuban voice. They especially air the last recordings he made as bandleader of the anthological “Conjunto Roberto Faz.”

The staff of Radio Cadena Habana feels proud that “El Cabezon”, as his colleagues affectionately called him, made his debut in today’s Cuban music’s radio station.

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by