Havana, Cuba. – Hundreds, or perhaps thousands, have wondered why Cuban composer Rodrigo Prats’ rose had to be French.

Some may think it was an author’s disproportionate exoticism or signs of the French ways that marked Latin American literature and fashion in the late XVIII and early XIX centuries.

One way or another, Jaime Prats’ son should not be scorned. Since artists and intellectuals who live South of Rio Bravo came across modernity, they regarded France and especially Paris, as guiding light of their creative pursuits.

Bourgeois revolutions that closed and opened historical ages took place in that European nation. It witnessed the first assault on heaven (Paris Commune, 1871). The Eiffel Tower (1889) was built there. The great currents or schools of modern plastic arts emerged there; as well as the first jewels of world ballet, just to mention a few examples.

A sort of mystical halo surrounded the City of Light. Everyone dreamed of visiting Paris once, either to get in touch with the most famous of universal culture or to live a passionate romance on the Seine banks.

It is not surprising, therefore, that a young man, barely 15 years old, born in the American tropics, embraced such cultural heritage.

Despite this historical-cultural approach, there is a simpler explanation to the mystery. The affair began when the poet and lawyer Gabriel Gravier met a beautiful woman named Maria Teresa, with whom he fell in love and wrote her a few love lines.

The bard gave young Prats the poem and the musician liked it. He sat at the piano and with innate ease set the lyrics to music; thus composing this wonderful piece that was released, shortly after, by singer Fernando Collazo.

As an additional fact, it is necessary to take into account musicologist Helio Orovio’s assertion. He emphasized that the lyrics had a metaphorical nature and the actual motive was obscured because the concerned lady was then married to an important local character.

The researcher remarked that the muse that inspired the poem was not really French, although she did have European ancestry. The point is that countries like Germany or Sweden, just to mention two, did not rhyme with fragrance in Spanish, like France does.

Although this song immortalized the composer, it is not the best of his creations. Spanish operetta “Amalia Batista“, considered his most brilliant creation, is entitled to that credit. He also wrote other Spanish operettas, like “Soledad” and “Maria Belen Chacon”; the songs “Amor y Celos”, “Aquella Noche”, “Sagua La Grande”, “Espero de ti” and “Tu no sabes mentir“; the vendor cries “El churrero”, “El heladero” and “El tamalero“, and the comic sketch “El bravo”, with Enrique Nuñez-Rodriguez’s script.

His “Cuban Mass” was chosen to accompany the liturgical celebration held in Havana in 1998, during His Holiness John Paul II’s visit to Cuba.

By Pedro Norat

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego