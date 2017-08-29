Home » News » First “Eyeife” Electronic Fusion Music Festival announced

Havana, Cuba. – PM Records cultural institution, sponsored by the National Laboratory of Electroacoustic Music, announces the First “Eyeife” Electronic Fusion Music Festival, scheduled to be held in Havana on September 26-30.

The unprecedented cultural event on the island seeks to position Cuban electronic music in international circuits, according to the Festival’s press release. The note also informs that more than 30 Cuban and foreign artists are expected to combine electronic music with Afro-Cuban rhythms, jazz, rap and rock. Creators of visual and performing arts will also participate.

More than twenty concerts are scheduled, featuring Cuban musicians Roberto Fonseca, Rolando Luna, Yasek Manzano, Athanai, Wichy del Vedado, Ivan Lejardi and “DJoy from Cuba.” Singers Zule Guerra and Brenda Navarrete; rapper Etian Brebaje Man; the Real Project band and Carlos Acosta’s dance company will perform as well.

DJs and producers Chip E, from United States; Tuff London, from United Kingdom; and Bishop, from Mexico, among others, will join Cuban artists.

Casa de las Americas and the Higher Institute of Arts will also host the workshops of Eyeife, on September 27 and 28, respectively. Guest artists will lecture on music production and the organization of electronic music festivals, as well as other themes related to the influence of this genre in Cuba.

The event includes shows at Cuban Art Factory, on September 29, and will be closed with a great outdoor electronic music party on September 30, at “Playita de 16”, in Miramar.

CMCH newsroom

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego