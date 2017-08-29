Home » News » Benny was like this: a man of his people

Havana, Cuba. – The figure of Benny More (Santa Isabel de las Lajas, August 24 1919 – Havana, February 19 1963) keeps growing through the years, surrounded by a halo of approaches, some accurate, others distorted.

Such judgments were born of the overflowing passion of his fans or the grudges of impresarios and people of the so-called “high society.” They hated to see a black man, born in the countryside and true to the humblest strata of the population, become people’s hero.

His detractors scorned him for his alcoholic addiction (that brought his untimely death), for his eccentricities, his lack of class (according to bourgeois parameters) and his informality to honor commitments previously made.

Delfin More, one of his brothers, told Radio Cadena Habana: “These features of the controversial personality of the rightfully called “Barbaro del Ritmo” (Master of Rhythm) were often exaggerated for manipulative purposes. They deliberately overlooked gestures and attitudes that reveal his altruism and the strength of his convictions.”

As a matter of fact, composer Pedro Norberto Castillo spoke at length with “Mirador de La Habana” about one of those actions that was hardly mentioned in the past and must be publicized today, in order to do justice to the “Sonero Mayor.”

The author of the song “No hay tierra como la mia” visited the informative magazine of Cuban music’s radio station. He told us that the day his piece was recorded, October 10 1957, they met an acquaintance from their hometown, who had to flee to Havana, to elude Batista’s police.

Benny’s countryman told him about the hardships he was going through in the capital of the country and according to Castillo: “Bartolo fumbled in his pockets, took out all the money he had in them and gave it to the needy. Then he asked Generoso Jimenez to drive the kid home and bring him back the address, to keep abreast of his whereabouts and situation.”

That was Benny More, a man of his people, who devoted himself to them.

By Pedro Norat

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego