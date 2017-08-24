Home » News » Maikel Elizalde, tresero by accident?

Havana, Cuba. – The three double-stringed guitar beats time in Cuban Son and has created a school for students and players of that string instrument. It is worldwide acclaimed for the talent of musicians like Maikel Elizalde, from Villa Clara.

The audacious tresero (three double-stringed guitar player), member of the famous trio Trovarroco was interviewed by Radio Cadena Habana (RCH) and he admitted that he came across the string instrument almost by chance.

Maikel Elizalde: “Actually, I started in percussion. I would have never imagined I would play three double-stringed guitar. I thought it was only for mature adults. I tried to join the National Arts School (ENA), but I was not old enough. So I got involved with a Culture House, where I learned to play different string instruments and played electric bass in a band. One day, the guy who played three double-stringed guitar got sick and the professor asked me to replace him, because he believed I was the most suited in that moment. Then, I took the ENA exams and got top grade with congratulations. Pancho Amat was in the jury and assured me that although I did not like three double-stringed guitar, it was the instrument I was best at.”

It is not difficult to understand the admiration that Maikel Elizalde feels for Pancho Amat and other outstanding Cuban treseros. Who were instrumental to your education?

M.E: “I always say Pancho was the one who gave me the shove I needed. He is the undisputed father of three double-stringed guitar in Cuba. He has been a great exponent and advocate of the instrument, because it was not always accorded the importance it has in our music. There are others, like Efrain Amador, whose work deserves the respect of those who want to become professionals. In his case, he has achieved a great connection of the instrument with concert music. This gave a new sense to the instrument, bearing in mind that those who played it were considered artisans or minor artists. With the syllabus he devised, we became equals in general culture and that increases the individual possibilities and also the international acclaim of three double-stringed guitar. I think I’m in debt with the efforts of many people and I am very grateful to all of them.”

Since you joined Trovarroco trio in your hometown Villa Clara, how much has it meant for your musical career to be part of such prestigious group?

M.E: “Look, sometimes things happen that force us to focus, and in order to be hired, I had to graduate before. Therefore, I took the only option available: the Upgrading Center. There was no three double-stringed guitar there, so I had to specialize in guitar. That’s how I met Rashid Lopez, when he was my teacher. One day, I missed classes, because I had to play in a band I had joined and Rashid found out I could play three double-stringed guitar. He asked me to give him a demonstration and invited me to join him on a new project. I always admired him, so I followed suit. A whole new perspective started for me thereafter. I am founder of Trovarroco trio, which he leads. I love his work and I acknowledge that he has given me a great musical education.”

We know that you participated in a very interesting album with Pancho Amat, what is it?

M.E: “The record is titled “Tres por cuatro” and treseros of different ages converged in it: Pancho, Cotó, Efrain Rios and I. Each one plays with his group: Pancho with “Cabildo del Son”; Cotó with “Ecos del Caribe”, Efrain with his group and I do it with Trovarroco.”

Maikel, the fact that your creativity incited you to write a book for the learning of three double-stringed guitar is revealing. What are the contributions of that text to Cuban music?

M.E: “I feel in debt to all those who contributed to my education and I wanted to help those who are beginning, sharing my knowledge on what I consider essential in the learning of the instrument. I do it from my own experiences, because although it has been played for so many years in many musical ensembles of the Island, it is theoretically new. That is why I expose several repertoire works where the instrument appears. It is, therefore, a practical book and different from others that have been written on three double-stringed guitar. Therein, I propose themes with a certain level of elaboration, which invite the student to like what he hears, to study it and possibly to overcome technical complications previously unknown to him.

How do you rate the current development of three double-stringed guitar in Cuba?

M.E: In this regard, I am living a very beautiful experience. There is much motivation in the country’s music schools, because more students increasingly choose the instrument as a specialty. Imagine, I was self-taught and now I teach at art academies in Santa Clara, both elementary and high school level. I love watching how very young children want to learn the instrument. I invite my disciples to the shows; I organize contests and a favorable atmosphere is breathed across the whole country. Learning the instrument is a challenge that makes the younger proud and those who, like me, understood one day why it is exciting.”

And that’s how we said goodbye to Maikel Elizalde, whom we thank for this interview, as we hear him intoxicated by the peculiar sounds of his instrument, which beats time of Cuban Son.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego