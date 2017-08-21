Home » News » Trio Amanecer, combination of lute, three double-stringed guitar and piano

Havana, Cuba. – Renowned Cuban musician Efrain Amador (lute, three double-stringed guitar and guitar player); his wife, pianist Doris Oropesa, and their eldest daughter Ariadna (three double-stringed player, pianist and composer) are the members of Trio Amanecer. The latter is the couple’s youngest daughter’s name and also stands for the amalgamation of the above-mentioned string instruments and piano. Their music is like a dawn that treads the most beautiful paths of Cuban music, a legacy of our ancestors.

Efrain and Doris are founders of the Cuban school of three double-stringed guitar and lute. The institution was gradually established since 1989 within the three levels of Cuban Music Education: elementary, high-school and college.

Doris told Radio Cadena Habana’s website “The establishment of the Cuban School of three double-stringed guitar and lute was the outcome of very hard research work. We traveled all over the Island; met with legendary exponents of both instruments and delved into every musical detail, their origins, history and evolution, until the current situation. Then we transcribed all that music, already forgotten in some places. We had to work hard; however, we are pleased because thanks to that effort, Cuban students have a method to study three double-stringed guitar and lute. Hundreds of lute and three double-stringed guitar players have graduated from this school. Those graduates are now scattered all over the world.”

Both instruments are rhythm generators in Son and Cuban country music respectively. They are fundamental pillars of the music that today characterizes our national identity. It is worth mentioning that three double-stringed guitar is the only string instrument created in Cuba.

Efrain, Doris and Ariadna work under the National Concert Music Center, which belongs to Cuban Music Institute. Although they have always worked together, they decided to make to trio official in 2004, to play chamber music with traditionally popular instruments and piano.

“Amanecer’s” latest album, titled “Cubanias”, has two CDs. It contains unpublished chamber pieces, originally written for lute and three double-stringed guitars, instruments alternated in duets, trios and quartets.

In 13 years of local and overseas professional career, “Amanecer” has deeply studied Cuban folkloric and popular music and created a repertoire with elements of our most primeval roots. They have been awarded in national composition contests, sponsored by the Cuban Union of Writers and Artists (UNEAC) and the National Artistic Education Department.

“The music composed by the trio – Doris added – is known for its distinctly contemporary conceptualization; for its highly elaborated formal, harmonic and counterpoint musical outlook and polyrhythmic sense. Full mastery of Cuban sonority roots and profound information of universal music may be appreciated in it.”

Efrain and Doris teach at the University of Arts and play with Ariadna every second Saturday of each month, at the “Ruben Martinez-Villena Hall”, of UNEAC. In this show, the interaction between lute, three double-stringed guitar and piano display the beauty, sonority and rhythmic versatility of Cuban music of all times, as well as “Amanecer’s” creativity and originality.

By Maria Regla Figueroa

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego