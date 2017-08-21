Home » News » New DVD dedicated to Cuban Jazz

Havana, Cuba.- “Carlos Miyares & The Cuban Quintet” is the title of saxophonist Carlos Miyares’ latest record.

Miyares shines in this DVD as one of the young talented exponents of Latin Jazz in the Island. Furthermore, he displays his composition gift, because four of the seven tracks in the DVD were written by him.

As the name of the record says, Miyares gathered a bunch of creators from his generation to share the musical venture: Tony Rodriguez (piano), Rodney Barreto (drums), Gaston Joya (bass) and Yaroldy Abreu, percussion.

He also has luxury guests, such as German Velazco, the Lopez-Nussa brothers, Dreysser Durruty and singer Wendy Velazco.

The concert that served as an excuse to make this audiovisual took place in the cozy environment of the National Museum of Fine Arts. Its intimacy made the musicians feel at home in such a way that they deployed all their musical genius and mastery of each and every instrument.

Miyares flaunts all his power at the sax and although he plays urban music, his Santiago de Cuba origin is perceptible. The influence of sonority worlds like his hometown Santiago de Cuba’s Casa de la Trova, or the rhythmical drums of “Los Hoyos” krewe, are noticeable in each of his creations.

The elaborate and wonderfully played music provides moments of brilliant improvisation at the piano, percussion or saxophone. The best bit is the Wendy Vizcaino’s warm voice.

“Carlos Miyares & The Cuban Quintet” is a material that jazz lovers are likely to enjoy. For those who hear it for the first time is a great opportunity to explore the local Jazz world.

By Amaury Ricardo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego