Havana, Cuba. – One of the greatest contributions made by Joaquin Borges-Triana, winner of 2016 Cultural Journalism Award, is the rightful appreciation of the fame and glory brought to Cuba by our musicians, regardless of where they live.

This journalist and music critic agreed to be interviewed by Radio Cadena Habana, as a colleague and a friend. His genius as brilliant communicator showed in the dialogue.

What are the greatest influences in your life as a Cuban intellectual?

“I consider myself fortunate, because I grew up in a family with great artistic and intellectual concerns and many musicians. We used to read different books; frequently made gatherings and attended concerts. I cherished all this as a child; incorporated it and still practice it as an adult. On the other hand, my mother educated me like any other boy. She didn’t overprotect me for my physical impairment, which is blindness. I can’t deny that as an incorrigible music lover I have heard thousands of records and that has helped settle my knowledge.”

Joaquin Borges-Triana’s infinite wish to learn more made him study classic guitar, while attending ordinary school. However, you never wanted to be a professional musician

“Look, I completed elementary school and was one semester away to finish high school, when the Ministry of Culture granted me a scholarship to study music in the former Czechoslovakia. Nevertheless, I only liked the sonority art to enjoy it. My dream was to get a degree in an engineering career equivalent to today’s computer science. I couldn’t get it and opted for journalism, which I also liked.”

Your 30 years career as a journalist has been fruitful and multifaceted. Which media have left their mark in all this time?

“To tell you the truth, I must admit that thanks to my friend Alexis Triana, I first worked in “Juventud Rebelde” newspaper. In the late 1980’s, I submitted a review on the so-called “Generacion de los Topos” (Moles Generation), a batch of minstrels emerging in Cuba in those days. Journalist Angel Tomas, editor of the cultural page in the above-mentioned media suggested to give me a column and that’s how the experiment “Los que soñamos por la oreja” (Those who dream through the ear), came up. It has already lasted three centuries. Such regularity made me known and I began to work with other media. I worked for some time in “Alma Mater” magazine; cooperated with Radio Rebelde and Radio Ciudad radio stations and in 1996, I was asked to join “El Caiman Barbudo”, where I have written on different subjects and where I intend to stay until my retirement.”

One of your wisest decisions was to write a Doctorate Thesis on Cuban Art, with a subject matter that nobody else has ever approached. What is the contribution you have made to our music based on that initial research?

“It is worth saying that my thesis was on Cuban popular urban music, a field where no one else has conducted this kind of studies. It was important to me, because I pursued my line of interest to study the relationship between sonority art and society. Thus, I covered the city’s musical expressions that emerge from the suburbs and are hardly ever recognized by the official speech, meant in the nicest sense of the word.

I know I have made a few classifications and imposed terminologies that are being adopted in the field of musicology, such as alternative music and contemporary Cuban songs. I used such terms for the titles of some reviews and gradually conceptualized them. I also dealt with the phenomenon of the transnational nature of music made by Cubans as a result of migration processes. I inquire whatever happened to thousands of countrymen musicians that have migrated to diverse world confines, especially since the 1990’s to the present day.”

We know you are one of the few music critics our Island has. What is your opinion of the current development of Cuban music?

“It is no secret that ours is a very musical country. I have heard complaints on an alleged crisis in music education, due to shortage of professors. However, the conservatories are graduating an amazing number of brilliant professionals, as amazing as the overall number of Cuban musicians that live overseas. Nevertheless, the deficit is hardly noticeable, because many talented Cuban musicians have gone to live abroad, but a larger number of your virtuosos keep coming up in our island.

I always attend the “Jojazz” Festivals and it is awesome to realize the thorough education of those up-and-coming talents. We live in a nation of extraordinary musical wealth. Therefore, we may feel at ease in that sense, to the point that I’m certain music could become a great source of revenues to Cuba.”

We thank Joaquin Borges-Triana for having shared his time with Radio Cadena Habana. We wish him the very best and remind him that he is always welcome in Cuban music’s radio station.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego