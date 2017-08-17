Home » News » Vocalité launches new record

Havana, Cuba. – The latest record of Cuban vocal group “Vocalité” is already available for the public of Havana at the local shops. It is titled “Sabes que te quiero.”

The phonogram has 13 tracks, plus a bonus, mostly composed by Antonio Quintana, the quartet’s leader. They cover a vast range of Cuban rhythms of the so-called popular danceable music, such as Son, bolero and guaracha. They are combined with other foreign sonorities, like Salsa, pop and bachata.

The last song of the record is an attractive touch, because it is a potpourri made of excerpts from soundtracks of films that have become milestones in US movie industry.

The four voices of the quartet feature guest singers, like Waldo Mendoza, Mayco D’ Alma and Buena Fe duet.

The record “Sabes que te quiero” is the first action of “Vocalité” to mark two decades of existence in the island’s musical scene.

By Amaury Ricardo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego