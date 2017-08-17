Home » News » Great expectations in Puerto Rico for Los Van-Van’s concert

Havana, Cuba. – The train of Cuban music is running at full throttle through diverse cultural venues of US cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and New York and is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico next August 25, where they will give a singular concert.

Los Van-Van began their tour last August 5 at the Watsco Center of Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County. According to the itinerary, the show is scheduled for 20.00 HRS, at the “Antonio Paoli Festival Hall”, of the “Luis A. Ferré” Fine Arts Center, in Santurce, southern San Juan.

The current engine-driver, Samuel Formell, inherited his father Juan Formell’s professional and musical rigor. He told the press that the orchestra’s vocal lineup for this tour is made up by the anthological singers Pedrito Calvo and Mayito Rivera and his sister Vanessa Formell.

Both in the USA and Puerto Rico, the famous Cuban orchestra will play classic and contemporary themes, including “El negro esta cocinando”, “Sandunguera”, “El baile del buey cansao”, “Que le den candela”, “El Negro No Tiene Na” and “Chirrin Chirran.”

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego