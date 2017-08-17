Home » News » Cuban music’s richness at the forefront

Havana, Cuba. – The “Primera Linea” II International Music Forum is scheduled from next September 20 to 23. The event seeks to expand the promotion of Cuban music and show its richness and possibilities. It will be held at Alejo Carpentier Hall, of “Alicia Alonso Havana Grand Theater” and other cultural spaces in Havana.

Alejandro Gumá, commercial deputy-manager of Cuban Music Institute (CMI), recently announced the event to the press. He said, “We expect an attendance of about 150 foreign and up to 450 national delegates.”

The forum is organized by the CMI, Cuban Ministry of Culture, and EGREM, Bis Music, Abdalla and Colibri record houses. It is also sponsored by German institution “Endirecto.”

Gumá said, “This time, we have convened music topologies according to their commercial potentialities and the characteristics of our professional catalogs. Popular music is one of the major assets, as well as traditional music, pop, Trova, DJs, vocalists and Jazz.”

The event will include 15 concerts, featuring artistic units from all over the country, named “showcases.”

To reach the showcases, the professionals will have to be chosen by a domestic and foreign jury, made up by musician Adalberto Alvarez, journalist Pedro de la Hoz, the head of CMI Artistic Development Department, Mabel Castillo, and “Endirecto” CEO, Antonio Martinez.

During the II International Forum, experts from several countries will deliver lectures and chair workshops. They will discuss the latest technologies in the music market; copyrights management and free access to information; management of musicians in view of current market requirements; opportunities for recorded music in business meetings and live concerts.

They will also deal with current market demands, world music, genres and opportunities, and Cuba, the Island of Music. All of these subjects will be addressed through lectures and workshops involving prominent foreign and local professionals.

This academic meeting will take place at one of the architectural jewels of this city, “Alicia Alonso Havana Grand Theater”, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

The grand finale of this relevant meeting of music is scheduled for September 30, at Havana Sports City, from 8.00 to 11.00 pm. There will be a single concert, featuring Elito Reve’s Charangon and Los Van-Van orchestras.

By Nancy Lescaille

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego