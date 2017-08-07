Home » News » Berazain: “Rock and Roll y carretera” throughout the country

Havana, Cuba. – “Rock and Roll y carretera” is the title of Adrian Berazain’s latest record and of the singer/songwriter’s tour of every province, scheduled from next September 15 to mid October.

“We are trying to have the CD ready for the concerts, but if we can’t, we will have two singles ready with their respective video-clips, titled “Guajira rockanrolera” and “Separadamente Juntos”, featuring Silvio Rodriguez. Both are expected to become hits of my third phonogram with “Bis Music” record label”, he said in a press conference held at the premises of Cuban Music Institute (CMI).

“The tune “Guajira rockanrolera” was inspired by Joseito Fernandez’s “Guajira Guantanamera”, whereas “Separadamente Juntos” came to me during the breakup of a love affair” said the singer of the hits “Cosa de Locos”, in 2011, and “Si te hago cancion”, in 2014, both with “Bis Music.”

The new record has 12 tracks. “It is a more mature, livelier, more danceable record, although ballad prevails as a musical genre. The only guest is the great troubadour Silvio Rodriguez.”

The concerts in the different provinces will take place in theaters, universities, schools, depending on the spaces available in every territory.

The singer will take his art again to Camagüey University, in a concert scheduled for September 28, on the LVI Anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), a mass organization created by Fidel Castro on that day, back in 1960.

The tour of the provinces will end next October, but it will be officially closed on November, at the “Mella Theater”, in Havana.

By Nancy Lescaille

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego