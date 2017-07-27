Home » News » July 26: The new heroes

Havana, Cuba.- In 1968, Haydee Santamaria gathered Silvio Rodriguez, Noel Nicola and Pablo Milanes and asked them to write some songs dedicated to the events of July 26 1953.

A year later, the record “26 de Julio: Los nuevos heroes” was the outcome of that idea. It was produced by EGREM record label, to commemorate the X Anniversary of Cuban Revolution.

The back cover of the record reads:

“The heroes of our time emerged on July 26 1953; those who ignited the flames of the current Cuban Revolution.”

One of them was touching and pure Abel Santamaria, whom Fidel Castro called “the most generous, beloved and bold member of our youth, whose glorious resistance immortalized him in the history of Cuba.”

The document goes on:

“Those boys lived their lives illuminated and fell courageously, founding a new homeland with their example. Guided by Marti and led by Fidel, they plunged into what seemed an impossible undertaking and turned out to be the gateway to the future.”

The phonogram had five tracks. Two were written by Silvio Rodriguez, “Cancion del Elegido” (Song of the Chosen One) and “Todo el mundo tiene su Moncada” (Everyone has its own Moncada). Noel Nicola composed two more, including “26”, also known as “There is a calendar of 26.” The fifth song was written by Pablo Milanes with the title “Moncada.”

The songs compiled in the record “26 de Julïo: Los Nuevos Heroes”, are not mournful, but hopeful, because those that fell in Moncada epic feat found renewed life in the soul of their people. That is what the poetry and music of these tender, sharp and virile songs express.

By Pedro Norat

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego