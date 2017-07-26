Home » News » The first song of History

Havana, Cuba. – As in the first song of all times, there was silence, and after the surprise, the vicious retaliation. That’s how Moncada was! The hope of a nation was in the new hands that unleashed the beautiful roar of machineguns, but a blunt blow changed fates.

All the caution, all the manliness was colored by the three colors in which they floated. The murderers thought that by breaking young chests with hideous bullets, they could blind their yearnings for rebellious flowers before the pack.

But they didn’t know that such forthright dreams cannot be burned by fire, lies, hatred or uncertainty. Not even death can stop their giant’s pace that marched slowly towards the summit.

That day went down in history, so that the hesitant took sides.

They could dream forever, with clean dawns, scorching noon and warm nights, of families with children full of optimism, who sang their hymns and offered their arms for better works where to dwell.

So many had to die to save the Homeland! And the dreamers of all times joined ideas with the one that never lost his way. He saw the bleeding wing of the tenderest bird and swore to cleanse the air of smoke and evil.

And since the Centennial of his great Master, he carefully irrigated the land with his wise school so that children like him would be born. So that the plain, the sea and the mountain would have other songs and peace would reign.

He jumped into the chariot of life and walked surrounded by all the sprouts he had sown. He shouted victory! The dove landed on his young shoulder and followed his path night and day.

Now he lives in the wind, looks after the seas, and has gone back to the mountains, close to the Apostle, his example for everything. For history to go on smoothly; they do not delay, but keep guiding our course.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego