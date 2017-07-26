Home » News » The Anthem of July 26, a song of masses

Havana, Cuba. – Behind every hymn deep-rooted in the soul of people, there is always a beautiful story that transcends the sublime notes of musical composition.

We march towards an ideal

Knowing that we must succeed

For the sake of peace and prosperity

We will all fight for freedom

Come on Cubans

Cuba will reward our heroism

Because we are soldiers

That will liberate our homeland

Cleansing with fire

To wipe out this infernal plague

Of undesirable rulers

And insatiable tyrants

That have plunged Cuba into evil

(…)

The story of July 26 Hymn, also known as the Freedom Hymn, and its creator, self-taught and revolutionary musician Agustin Diaz-Cartaya, is a distinct example of such assertion.

The year 1953 was a hurricane of preparations and decisions. Fidel, engaged in the turmoil of action and thought, realized that a combat hymn was needed. Then he told Cartaya, during a shooting practice, to write a hymn for the movement and to have it ready in the next two or three days.

Cartaya accepted the important task, and on July 23, the night before the fighters headed East, Fidel listened attentively to the hymn and was approved on the spot with the title of Freedom March.

After the assault and being a prisoner, Fidel sent a message to Cartaya in which he told him to include “the spilled blood” in the lines of the revolutionary march. After making the changes, the Moncada raiders learned the July 26 Hymn by heart and sang out loud even in the trial.

It thus became the march that guided revolutionaries to battle and glory over and over again.

When they were already in Sierra Maestra mountain range, fighting every day the hordes of tyranny, Fidel instructed Faustino Perez to have the anthem of July 26 recorded, so it could be aired by Radio Rebelde.

Carlos Faxas assumed the responsibility of recording the July 26 Hymn on February 15 1957, and did so in Radio Cadena Habana studios:

“Recording it was hard. I had a men’s quartet and I thought it would sound strong with men’s voices, but two of them did not want to get involved, so I summoned two female voices, Sonia Aragon and Manon de Asper, because there can be no Revolution without women’s presence.”

On this beautiful chapter of Radio Cadena Habana’s history, where the secret recording of July 26 Hymn took place, its mastermind, musician Carlos Faxas, said in life: “I’m so glad we did it, but I only followed my conscience’s mandate, as a member of July 26 Movement.”

The Freedom Hymn is irrefutable proof of a musical composition born in the heat of struggle. It was the result of Fidel’s genius and the mind and fist of fighter Agustin Diaz-Cartaya. Here is then, the story of this epic work that truly reflects Cuba and the Cubans, because hymns are, unquestionably, songs of the people.

(…)

The people of Cuba …

Feels hurt and bereaved

And it has decided …

To seek a solution without truce

Let it serve as an example

To those that have no compassion

We shall risk, without hesitation,

Even our lives for this cause

Long live the Revolution!

By Odalys Padilla and Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego