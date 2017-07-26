Home » News » Mario Muñoz-Monroy: the physician of July 26 1953 events

Havana, Cuba. – Mario Muñoz-Monroy was one of those people that chance or fate wanted to enter the glorious pages of history on the same day he turned 41.

He was born in the Matanzas city of Colón on July 26, 1912, where he started his studies until high school, which he partly completed in Matanzas and Havana.

Young Mario Muñoz started to show his first political concerns in his hometown. He had a strict sense of justice and uncompromising revolutionary spirit, which radicalized when he registered in Havana University Medical College.

In Cuban capital city, he had already been involved in actions against President Gerardo Machado’s dictatorial regime and in college he cooperated with the Students’ Directory. He joined the Orthodox Party and after Fulgencio Batista’s coup d’état on March 10, 1952, he decided to join what would be known as the Centennial Generation, led by Fidel Castro-Ruz.

He practiced medicine at home, in the city of Colon, Matanzas. His house became a conspiracy center, where Fidel, Abel and Haydee Santamaria, Jesus Montane and Boris Luis Santa-Coloma met many times with other revolutionaries. He used his knowledge as amateur radio operator to serve the Movement that was preparing to storm the Moncada Garrison in Santiago de Cuba.

In Fidel’s words, Mario Muñoz, at first, would only assist the wounded as a doctor during the attack. However, he demanded a greater and more active role and then the leader instructed him to dress as a doctor to carry out two very important missions.

Next to Haydee Santamaria, Melba Hernandez, Raul Gomez-Garcia, Julito Reyes and other combatants, he was tasked to seize Saturnino Lora civil hospital, under Abel Santamaria’s command. There, he would work as a medical doctor and, in addition, he would be in charge of operating the plant in Santiago de Cuba radio station, where the Revolutionary Manifesto would be read and people would be called to a general strike against Batista.

Mario was carrying records with the hymns and marches, as well as the documents that had to be used in commandeering the radio station.

When the action failed, he was taken prisoner and on the way to Moncada Garrison, he was murdered. He was shot from behind in one of the inner corridors of the military fortress, in front of his comrades-in-arms Haydee and Melba, who had also been captured.

On the afternoon of July 26, 1953, the day of his 41st birthday, the corpse of Mario Muñoz-Monroy corpse and other revolutionary fighters appeared in a ditch in the vicinity of the Garrison.

The radio communication equipment he owned at home in Colon was donated by his family after the triumph of January 1959 to the Museum of the Revolution, where it has been preserved as a historical relic.

By Omar Echevarria

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego