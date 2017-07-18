Home » News » William Borrego, the challenge of singing like a mockingbird

Havana, Cuba. – Singing like a mockingbird is a gift reserved for prodigies of Cuban music, who can reach the most beautiful and highest melodic ranges, like the bird of our fields. William Borrego, lead singer of “Cabildo del Son”, led by Pancho Amat, stands out among the renowned singers who hold such status.

The restless boy that sang everywhere in his hometown Güira de Melena cannot forget how he used to climb a water tank near his house to be heard by passersby. His memories flow as he talks to Radio Cadena Habana.

The adage “Perseverance conquers all things” worked in his case, because we know his gratitude for one of his neighbors, who saw him so little and bold, displaying his gifts for singing.

“It was the 1980′s and I wanted to sing so badly, it was what I liked. I used to learn by heart fashionable songs and was not embarrassed to sing them as if I were on stage. Then, a saxophonist named Jose Antonio Reyes-Noda encouraged me to register in an art school and he even interceded with my mother so she would let me study music. Thanks to that, I graduated in the specialty of trombone.”

How did William Borrego join Cabildo del Son?

“It all happened by chance. I heard the bandleader, Pancho Amat, was looking for a singer who was not known. Someone had told me that I had a “Sonero” timbre and I went up to the great Cuban guitar player. A soon as he heard me, he said he would teach me to sing their music and had all the patience required to achieve it. I can tell you that from that moment on, singing became something very serious to me.”

So that was your big break?

“That’s right. I thank Pancho Amat for having trusted in me. “Cabildo del Son” has been my great school and he has been my best teacher. We are a family and we all come to have fun, with the greatest seriousness, but we greatly enjoy what we do.”

Do you have a favorite genre when it comes to singing?

“Look, I may sound pretentious, but I have no preferences and I dare singing almost every genre. Like Benny More used to say: “I sing guaracha, rumba and danzon.” As long as it is music, I will try it. The exception is reggaeton, which would be too much of a challenge to me.”

Does William Borrego feel any dissatisfaction in his professional career?

“I only ask one thing from life: to be touched by the fairy godmother of composition’s wand. I would dare, I have some ideas, but I don’t feel ready yet. I have too much respect for people with that talent that find a source of inspiration and write themes eventually applauded by multitudes.”

There is something we don’t want to skip about you: Pancho Amat has given you an appellative, by which everybody knows you already

“Yes, the respected Cuban musician dubbed me “The melodious voice of Güira de Melena mockingbird “.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego