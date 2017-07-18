Home » News » Esteban Campuzano, steadfast advocate of Cuban guitar

Havana, Cuba. – Cuban Guitar School has achieved recognition all over the world with outstanding classical and popular exponents. Professor Esteban Campuzano is one of the personalities that stand out for carrying on with the tradition of the instrument and the training of new generations.

In one of the halls of “Guillermo Tomas” Conservatory, based in the municipality of Guanabacoa, Radio Cadena Habana spoke with the renowned professor.

What were the essential influences in your love for the guitar?

“I was attracted to music since my early childhood. Everyone in my maternal family was somehow linked to it and that was the greatest influence. My mother and my uncles worked as teachers in some schools and my grandfather was the director of the Army Concert Band before 1959.”

Esteban Campuzano has devoted his life to study and teach guitar. What’s your recollection of the early years of your professional career?

“After my beginnings in my hometown Guantanamo, I studied at the Higher Institute of Art, where I had excellent teachers like Rey Guerra. Later on, I took lessons from different teachers, including Leo Brouwer and Greek Costa Cotsiolis. When I graduated, I started as a concert music soloist and then worked in other countries, where I alternated teaching with popular music in some stages of my life.”

You certainly followed the footsteps of several relatives and today it is impossible to mention you without referring to your commendable teaching work. What are the satisfactions that this work has given you?

“I work as a professor in the Guitar Department of the Higher Institute of Art. I am Head of the Guitar Departments at the “Guillermo Tomas” and “Amadeo Roldan” Conservatories. I also teach at the National Music School. These are many tasks, but I manage to fulfill them all and they make me happy, because I see the results in my students’ professional quality.”

It’s not farfetched to say that one of your greatest contributions is the foundation of the Juvenile Guitar Orchestra, which is highly regarded in national and international events. What distinguishes this ensemble?

“It was born in this conservatory, where we now talk. I remember it was in 2010 and there were many guitar students. I created the group with sixteen disciples, who at the end of their studies became professionals of the “Antonio Maria Romeu” Company. The name of “Juvenile Guitar Orchestra” was chosen because most of its members were adolescents when they started and today they are still below 25.”

How is the repertoire of the orchestra made up?

“It is vast, ranging from baroque to contemporary music, but we also render many versions of popular songs, like Pablo Milanes’ and traditional Cuban Trova. We are always innovating and the kids have total artistic freedom to use creativity from their own perceptions, without losing professional rigor and highlighting our Cuban identity.”

Are there regular spaces to enjoy the Juvenile Guitar Orchestra’s talent?

“We have a monthly show at Guanabacoa Historical Museum, where we invite every time a different personality of this village and intersperse our themes with the presentations of our guest. We also give concerts every two months at the Belen Convent, in Old Havana, which are mostly attended by elders assisted in that institution. These are very interesting moments of interrelation with different generations, who are attracted to our music. In addition, the orchestra members are involved in other projects as musicians or teachers and they perform in different facilities.”

How does Esteban Campuzano assess the future of Cuban guitar?

“Our Guitar School enjoys great health. The international contests organized in our country prove it. Renowned Cubans and foreigners attend because they consider them high level events. One of our most beautiful experiences is that many winners of the contests are graduates of the national art education system who have pursued very successful careers worldwide.”

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego