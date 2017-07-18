Home » News » Danny Rivera to record two phonograms in Cuba

Havana, Cuba. – Puerto Rican singer Danny Rivera announced that he will record two albums in Havana next August. One will be with the prestigious record label Abdala Productions SA and the other one at the Blen-Blen Studio, with the famous Cuban musician Edesio Alejandro Rodriguez.

Rivera, currently a Dominican citizen, has not offered details of the musical structure of both phonograms so far. However, he said he would give concerts in the western provinces of Artemisa and Pinar del Rio.

The famous singer, composer, poet and intellectual pointed out that the first show is scheduled for August 11 at Artemisa Music House; whereas the second will take place on August 13, at Cabaret Rumayor, in Pinar del Rio, where he will share the stage with the local group Alabao.

Danny is an unwavering fighter for Puerto Rico’s independence, lover of peace, preservation of environment and against the unjust blockade enforced against Cuba by US Government.

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego