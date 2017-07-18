Home » News » Concert Music Bands, a cultural institution

Havana, Cuba. – In the past, in almost every town in Cuba, Municipal Concert Bands were institutions admired and respected by the community, as much as City Councils, the Church and First-Aid Posts.

Although they are an important link of our Cultural Heritage, the hardships of Yankee blockade against Cuba impede the purchase of instruments and some of these typical groups were therefore disbanded.

“In 2007, Cuban cultural institutions took several actions and nine bands reemerged in Havana, including the provincial Concert Band”, Radio Cadena Habana was told by Yadineidis Kesell, Director of Concert Music Bands in Cuban capital city.

The newly founded were called bands of a new type, because they had a smaller format than what was regularly established. They are made up by wind wood and metal instruments sections and a percussion section. Saxophones, flutes, bassoons, oboes and clarinets stand out in the wood section where clarinets usually render the most important melodies.

Trumpets, horns, bass tubas and trombones make up the wind metal section; and there is major and minor percussion.

On the occasion of the IV Provincial Meeting of Concert Music Bands, held in Havana from July 12 to 15, Yadineidis Kesell highlighted the band of La Lisa Municipality: “It is made up by graduates of high school artistic education and young people from the revival program of these groups between 17 and 25 years of age. We are 20 men and 15 women. We play classic pieces with different styles: Baroque, Classic, and Romantic, until the XX Century. We also play Venezuelan Joropos, merengue and Paso doble, mandatory pieces in the repertoire of this type of group.



We play music of Gonzalo Roig, Cervantes, Damaso Perez-Prado and Silvio Rodriguez and Pablo Milanes, exponents of the Nueva Trova Movement. Our band generally plays in a setting known as “La Fuente”, although it also gives concerts at the theater of the National Museum of Fine Arts; at the portals of Inglaterra Hotel; in Havana Central Park; in the House of ALBA and in the Hall of Mirrors of the Revolution Museum.”

Yadineidis is a graduate of Coral Conduction. She studied Symphonic Orchestra Conduction and served as Assistant Conductor in Camagüey Symphonic Orchestra. Having done a good job in the land of “Los Tinajones” (earthenware containers for which Camagüey is known), she was appointed permanent conductor of the orchestra, a work she performed with passion.

In 2015, she began to work in the Artistic Development Department of the Cuban Music Institute, in Havana. There she had the chance to visit all the Concert Music Bands throughout the country, to get to know firsthand and assess their artistic and technical level. La Lisa Concert Band did not have a conductor at that time. Yadineidis took over and she is currently in the position. “It’s a unique experience” – she said - “it allows me to approach every music genre.”

Concert Music Bands were an essential link in the sonority development of Cubans. Open-air concerts were common in most towns across the nation. Today, we seek to revive the tradition and go back to the time when Concert Music Bands were part of Cubans’ everyday life.

By Maria Regla Figueroa

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego