Diana Fuentes scores her 11th hit with "La vida me cambio", a collaboration that has surprised many

Havana, Cuba. – Diana Fuentes’ latest hit “La vida me cambio” (“Life changed me”) may be considered controversial, because it features “Gente de Zona”, the Cuban duet that has achieved a fine position internationally thanks to reggaeton.

Some can hardly understand this “turning point” of Fuentes, because her career so far, was based on alternative projects whose core were ballads and pop. However, the radio and television welcomed this proposal that has become Diana’s 11th hit in Cuba since 2010.

“La vida me cambio” debuted at #17 and became the 33rd hit for “Gente de Zona.”

Another fine debut was Issac Delgado and Formell y Los Van-Van, with “Cubanos” in position #36. The song reminds, because of the way of singing, of Issac Delgado’s beginnings, which took him to the top of popularity in Cuba.

Of the rest, the 15 weeks in # 1 of “Subeme la radio” stand out, thanks to the new salsa version featuring Gilberto Santa Rosa; as well as the return to the top 10 of its English version “Turn up the radio”, by Cuban band “Sweet Lizzy Project.”

This information is prepared based on the 80N list (80 Cuban songs) of “Pistacubana.”

By Geovanys F

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego