Havana, Cuba. – Cuban music and its musicians continue succeeding abroad.

The national talents that manage to conquer the preference of foreign publics is growing increasingly. We recently attended a press conference with the cellist turned vocalist and orchestra conductor Maikel Dinza. He had just released the first record of his band “Soneros de la Juventud”, which he allegedly would have preferred to license under a Cuban record label. However, the delayed procedures made him look for other ways and it was finally produced under the label of Benjamin International Productions.

With twelve tracks, “Regalando Corazones” will be presented shortly in the United States, “where Cuban music is rightfully appreciated and enjoyed”, said Dinza. He elaborated on the lack of exposure of Cuban alternative music in international markets. “We have to focus in making music, but also in internationalizing it, particularly the younger musicians. On the other hand, we should also try to advocate the culture of Cuban regional music, its roots, and try to pass them on to the new generations”, he said.

Maikel Dinza has a show every Thursday in the Turquino Hall of Habana Libre Hotel, where the audience is mostly foreign. He may also be found in Havana outlying areas, since he is touring those neighborhoods. “We began in Marianao, in “Los Pocitos” and “El Palenque” neighborhoods. We used the back of a truck as a stage and the place got crowded. We attach great importance to taking our Cuban music where there is no access.”

For the time being, while they wait for “Regalando Corazones” to be released, they are giving the final touches to a second production under the title “Pa que bailen tó.” It will have a dozen tracks, six of them unpublished; as well as renditions of Cuban classic songs, such as Adalberto Alvarez’s “Tal vez vuelvas a llamarme”; Manuel Galvan’s “Rumba como quiera”; Candido Fabre’s “Tu la dejaste ir” and Juan Formell’s “De igual a igual.”

Rising Cuban talents are being heard inside and outside the Island, just the way it should be.

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego