Havana, Cuba. – Cuban minstrel Silvio Rodriguez and his group will offer a concert at 18:00 Hrs of September 10 in the Central Park Summer Stage of New York. This setting can accommodate five thousand people and is located in the Metropolitan District of Manhattan.

Rodriguez will sing this time some songs from his recent album “Amorios” (Affairs), without discarding a few anthological pieces of his prolific creation, almost always at the request of a public aware of the Cuban’s poetic and musical depth.

In the Central Park Summer Stage of New York, the author of “Cita con Angeles”, “El Necio” and “Unicornio Azul”, will be musically seconded by Rachid Lopez at the guitar, Maykel Elizarde at the three-double stringed guitar, Niurka Gonzalez at the flute and clarinet, Jorge Aragon at the piano, Jorge Reyes at the double bass, Oliver Valdes at the percussion and vibraphonist Emilio Vega.

The founder of Cuban New Trova Movement (next to Noel Nicola and Pablo Milanes) was recently conferred the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by Havana University of Arts, due to his remarkable artistic career.

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego