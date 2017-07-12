Home » News » Haila dedicates her CD “Mujer de Acero” to all dancers

Havana, Cuba. – The charismatic Cuban singer Haila Maria Mompie, clad in a fancy and stylish steel-gray outfit, waved as she crossed the lobby of IBEROSTAR Central Park Hotel in Old Havana. She gave a press conference to launch her last CD… and seemed to be ready to sing live one of the tracks of her seventh record “Mujer de Acero” (Steel Woman).

In fact, “Mujer de Acero”, written by Isaac Delgado and Misael Bosaa, is the title song of the CD presented last Thursday with 11 unpublished tracks, 6 of them composed by Aned Speck, musical producer, and Carlos Cartaya, musical director.

The other composers are Cartaya, Carol B, Taimy Estrada and Randy Malcom (Gente de Zona).

Haila, one of Cuban most important popular voices, announced with satisfaction that her latest record “is very danceable for all ages, with genres like Son, salsa, guaracha, rumba, a bit of Timba and closed with a catchy conga to enjoy big time.”

The phonogram, produced under license of EGREM, includes themes like “Amor a primera vista”, “Siempre Cuba”, “El susto”, “Mi Santiago”, “De donde vengo”, “Para que llorar”, “La lluvia se llevo tu amor” and “Te traigo flores.”

The great Cuban artist said, “I identify with the song “Mujer de Acero” and expect other Cuban women to do the same.”

To underline the above-mentioned, she said. “I’ve been part in the last four years of the campaign launched by United Nations (UN) and United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO) rejecting violence against women and children.”

“I also write all kinds of songs encouraging women to defend themselves. This CD is for the strong, brave women that stand their ground before any situation in life.”

“Mujer de Acero” also has “deluxe friends and guests, such as Descemer Bueno, Leoni Torres, Isaac Delgado, Pablo FG and Alain Perez”, said one of Cuban best female voices.

Haila celebrates 25 years of artistic career in 2017. She told the journalists that she will resume her national tour “Cuba Siempre” in a plush stopover at the “Salon Rosado” of “La Tropical” and will close it with a grand outdoor concert at “La Piragua.”

Haila, besides presenting this record, released a video-clip titled, “Santiago, mi Santiago”, dedicated to Santiago de Cuba City.

By Nancy Lescaille

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego