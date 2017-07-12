Home » News » Authentic Cuban music in Folkcuba 2017 International Laboratory

Havana, Cuba. – The most authentic Cuban music fills to the brim this summer edition of Folkcuba 2017 International Laboratory. The event is taking place until next July 15 in Havana, in the premises of Cuban National Folkloric Company.

After over 30 years of this initiative, the company directed by Manolo Micler, National Dance Award, still summons dozens of Cubans and foreigners in free courses. Thereby, they can refine dance techniques or learn the bare essentials of our sonority, a legacy of cultural syncretism between Spaniards and Africans.

Musicians and dancers of the National Folkloric Company serve as professors, guiding the apprentices through the secrets of Cuban dances and the magic of the sound of drumheads and percussion instruments.

Twice a year, the prestigious company welcomes the attendees of theoretical-practical workshops, in the specific movements of each deity of the Yoruba and Congo Pantheons, Haitian and Jamaican dances, all passed on through family tradition, as well as popular dances (Mambo, Son, Cha-cha-cha, Pilon, Mozambique and Conga).

Folkcuba 2017 International Lab has special especial characteristics, because it is being held in the year of the company’s 55th anniversary. The commemoration is dedicated to our eternal Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, which entails different shows and premieres.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego