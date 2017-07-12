Home » News » “Guaracha, Pimienta y Son”: New program of Radio Cadena Havana

Havana, Cuba. – Radio Cadena Habana (RCH) summer programs are already in the air and one of its most appealing proposals is a program that stirs up curiosity and amusement.

It is thought out to instruct and educate on the basis of entertainment, “Guaracha Pimienta y Son” was first aired last Saturday July 8, from 11:00 to 11:28, in the morning.

Director and scriptwriter Arsenio Depestre elaborated on the objectives and the original idea.

“I believe music must be the core of every musical program, because it speaks for itself. When the anchorperson explains some piece of information is not the same than when it is exposed through musical themes, which in many ways help us discover hardly-known facts of the professional and even intimate life of many of our musicians.”

For that reason, Depestre came up with the idea of making “a program where guaracha and Son were the key musical genres, but using double-meaning to tell anecdotes, experiences, curiosities … including tales or descriptions that could trigger laughter.”

That’s where the pepper that spices up these two Cuban musical genres comes in.

Depestre said it was achieved with the commitment of the staff that is imbued with the idea, of singers and songwriters that have always had that particular sense of humor and mostly with the help of the duet Yeni with Kché, who made the whole soundtrack.

“There are stories definitively very interesting, like (Faustino Oramas) “El Guayabero’s” story with Marietta that you cannot even fathom when you hear the picaresque chorus: “A mi me gusta que baile Marietta” (I like Marietta to dance). It so happened that “El Guayabero” met Marietta in a brothel where she danced and in those days he was divorced, because his wife could not stand the life of debauchery that he led.”

These and other histories, such as the origin of kettledrummer “Boniatillo’s” nickname may be heard at Radio Cadena Habana every Sunday during this summer, starting sharp at 11:00 AM, anchored by Yenisel Sanchez.

A radio show to enjoy guaracha and Son, spiced up with pepper to enhance the flavor.

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego