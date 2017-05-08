Home » News » Viengsay Valdes’ love for ballet and for Cuba

Havana, Cuba. – Prima ballerina Viengsay Valdes currently ranks present as one of the first one hundred in the world. She is acclaimed because on stage and in her daily life she displays tenderness, modesty, talent, intelligence and most of all, Cuban identity.

Cuban sociologist Carlos Tablada says “The life of every ballet dancer is like a great adventure” in his biography of Viengsay Valdes. The text, titled “De acero y nube” (Of Steel and Clouds), fully grabs one’s attention and portrays her as a human being and artist.

The outstanding member of Cuba’s National Ballet was interviewed by Radio Cadena Habana and explained how the book came up.

“In 2001, Carlos Tablada told me he wanted to write my biography when I was not a Prima Ballerina yet. Honestly, I felt I was not important enough and that made me turn down his proposal. He resumed the project 10 years later. He said he had always seen great potential in me, not only as an artist, but also as a human being. And that was what he needed to portray.”

What will the readers of “De Acero y de Nube” find?

“They may get to know me better with everything he shows: my dedication, my evolution, my growth, my learning stages and my development within Cuba’s National Ballet. Yet, it has something especial to me, because it humanizes me. Tablada talked at length to me and to those that have always known me and he showed how I feel, my troubles and the support I had at home. He always respected my private life to avoid banalities. Everything he wrote happened in real life.”

You learned the huge sacrifice required to become a ballerina. What would you advise to those who pursue this career?

“Look, anyone who likes ballet has to be dedicated and has to be committed. One must always seek to improve and to practice. Ballet is repetition and the creation of conditioned movement. It takes day-to-day exercising to make it work harmoniously. You have to be aware that this is mandatory if you don’t want to lose hope; to go on until you become a true ballet dancer.”

The young star of Cuba’s National Ballet wholeheartedly loves what she does and most of all; she upholds the prestige of her company and this Island. She has declared that she is not only planning to keep dancing, but also to make a book on the specialist that helps her restore her muscles for every show.

“Telling Miguel Capote’s life story is an outstanding issue. I want to write a book based on my own experiences about the way in which this therapist manages to lead his patients to full recovery. I would describe therein our very especial method to devise specific exercises for ballet dancers. I thought I could write such a text at the behest of our beloved Commander in Chief Fidel Castro. Some few years ago, he insisted that highly specialized medical doctors should leave their expertise in writing for posterity.”

What’s the contribution to Viengsay’s career of the biography written by Carlos Tablada?

“It makes a great contribution. I think it’s a way for the public to know my beginning as a little girl; how I pursued my dream and the toll it has taken to make it come true.”

I am confident that those who read this book will feel much closer to artist Viengsay Valdes. Radio Cadena Habana, Cuban music’s radio station, highly appreciates these minutes of pleasant conversation.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego