The First of May in Cuba and Culture

Havana, Cuba- The celebration of May Day in Cuba is a celebration of culture. It is not only the political culture of Cuban people, which shows in every parade or demonstration, made up by solid human blocks where discipline and the most dissimilar creative initiatives prevail.

It is also the culture of different artistic expressions, convened in the galas to celebrate this date with the professional or amateur talent of Culture Houses. It is also the art displayed in many workplaces to decorate frontages and buildings; to make posters with messages of unity, determination and patriotism.

Music, especially of patriotic and revolutionary content, has a very special place in occasions like this, as background of the passing parade.

The Giant Choir of Cuban Workers Confederation (CTC) is well-known. Accompanied by thousands of proletarian voices, it has intoned so many times known melodies, like The International, July 26 March or the March for Latin American Unity. The choir is always found in the platform that stands at the foot of the monument to Cuban National Hero, Jose Marti, in Havana Revolution Square.

In every street, square and avenue of the country where the parade takes place, anthems and well-known themes, such as Kiki Corona’s “Saberse cubano”, better known as “It’s time to scream Revolution”, and many other songs that have marked the nation’s history.

The songs that marked the foundation of the Nueva Trova Movement and ICAIC Sonority Experimentation Group sound like they were brand new to remind us of the validity of that music. That is to say, the validity of the revolutionary principles that inspired it and that the Revolution is one and the same, Marti’s, Maceo’s, Fidel’s and Raul’s.

All the culture serves the International Workers’ Day, women, men, students and retired workers. They all march joyfully; because they know they are protected. They will never be forsaken, because they have learned to overcome the hardships from unity, which is the best way to achieve victory.

By Omar Echevarria

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego