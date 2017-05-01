Home » News » Revitalizing May Day Anthems

Havana, Cuba. – Everywhere on the planet, May Day, the International Labor Day, is commemorated as a tribute to the Chicago Martyrs. Those American workers were condemned to death by hanging in 1886 for going on a peaceful strike in demand of a fair eight hours working day.

Italian Pietro Gori, lawyer, poet and anarchist, composed the Anthem to support his theater play May Day

Three years later, a Congress held in Paris with representatives of several European countries, decided to create the Second International. The purpose of such organization was to advocate the establishment of labor legislation advantageous to the working class. The French delegation introduced the initiative for the celebration there. The Congress approved it and adopted that every May 1, the labor unions would demonstrate to demand improvements from their employers.

Many hymns have been created for such a significant date. One of the most outstanding was written by Italian Pietro Gori, lawyer, poet and anarchist. He wrote in the twilights of XIX century, as background for his theater play “May Day.” Its Spanish version was published in the Revolutionary Songbook of “Tierra y Libertad” Publishing House, in Bordeaux, 1947.

Anthem of May Day

Come, oh May, people are waiting for you,

workers salute you;

Sweet Easter for the working men

In the meadows seasoned by the fruit

the chords of the hymn resound

Widening the hearts

Russian Vladimir Mayakovski also wrote one in 1918:

My May Day to all,

Those who rally in the streets

And bring to a halt machines and workshops

To everyone, eager to come to our party,

With their backs loaded with work.

Go out on May Day,

I am a worker, this May is mine

But “The International” is the most famous song of the labor movement. It is considered the official anthem of the workers.

On June 15 1888, Frenchman G. Delory, one of the organizers of the Workers’ Lyre, who later became Lille mayor, was interested in having the chorus expand his repertoire of socialist and worker songs. He was attracted to one of Pottier’s verses that appeared in the Revolutionary Songs, specifically the one titled “The International.” Therefore, he commissioned Pierre Degeyter, who already had a good reputation as a composer, to write the music. He instructed him to make it as vibrant, awe-inspiring and sublime as the working class’ stoicism.

By Alba Marquez

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego