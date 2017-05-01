Home » News » May Day: yesterday and today

Havana, Cuba. – What today is for us Cubans a proletarian party, a reason for joy and happiness, was not always so.

If we stick to the lexical meaning of the terms celebrate and commemorate, in Cuba since 1959, every May Day a true celebration of International Workers’ Day is held.

However, many Cuban workers and peasants did not know that such a Day was dedicated to them and to those who knew it; it was high time to demand rights that were denied to them.

The date was adopted as an agreement of the Second International held in Paris, to commemorate each year the tragic events in US city of Chicago, in May 1886. Several workers were killed then, out of the thousands that went on strike demanding, among other rights, the eight-hour work day.

The nascent Cuban proletariat had the historical honor of participating in the first global International Workers Day, on May 1, 1890. The Havana Workers Guild led a rally that ended up in a meeting attended by over 3,000 people and about twenty speakers took the floor.

During the pseudo-republic, the date was hardly significant until 1939, when the Confederation of Cuban Workers (CTC) organized the commemoration for the first time. The rally ran through several Havana streets and avenues and ended in the Central Park, where some union leaders spoke, including Lazaro Peña, Secretary General of the CTC, who made the closing address.

Since 1959, Cubans had reasons to celebrate May 1 instead of commemorating. Therefore, that year “Jose Marti” Revolution Square, which was not yet known by that name, but as Havana Plaza Civica, brought together more than a million people.

The parade began at eleven in the morning and ended closed to midnight with a popular rally in which fifteen speakers took the floor, including the then Commander Raul Castro, who wrapped up the journey.

The highest leader of the nascent Revolution, Fidel Castro, was not at that time in the country, because he was attending an important meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Since then, this type of rally has become traditional in the Plaza (Revolution Square), the simple and familiar term with which it is called in Cuba that central esplanade, where people meet with its leaders every May 1 in the most colorful, cheerful and enthusiastic parade of the whole year.

By Omar Echevarria

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego