Lázaro Peña vibrates like music of a redeeming hymn

Havana, Cuba. – There are songs for every moment of life. There are also men who can extol sublime notes from the coarsest instruments. They are the ones who awake people from their lethargy and guide them with infinite chords, with verses full of light and hope.

Their names spread through the crowds. They become flags. They are legends that pass from mouth to mouth in each generation. Their songs of life turn into fire against injustice and into a friendly hand for the most humble.

They sprout like seeds in the furrows of sun and rain, thirst and cold, hunger and will. They become gigantic trees that guard the best causes.

This is how Lazaro Peña lived.

The captain of Cuban working class never gave up his exemplary work. Since his childhood, he loved music. His passion to become a violinist made him work to make his dream come true. His condition of poor black man taught him that it was a road too hard to tread.

Music was in his spirit and every job to bring bread home, every new teaching in the hard work, groomed the character of a tenacious and sensitive man.

He grew up as a mass convener. He upheld the rights of the many. He was proclaimed leader of the Cuban proletariat. His voice rose in times of trouble. He was harassed for his ideals. Circumstances required that he left the country, but he never gave up the struggle.

His humble soul joined another woman of fine sensibility. With composer Tania Castellanos, he knew the joy of love and together they helped strengthening the most genuine of our identity. Both were closely attached to the Filin Movement since its birth. In the 1950’s and 60’s, they supported those who sang in a new way.

Lazaro Peña used to meet in the famous Hamel Alley with the creators of beautiful melodies. Together with these virtuosos, he found a way to safeguard Cuban music. As union leader, he explained the need to create a Cuban music recording house in order to organize and defend what’s Cuban in a better way.

He thus founded Musicabana Recording House, a label that saved many themes from being absorbed by transnational emporiums. Dissimilar names of new musical authors that emerged in those days were promoted, like the great Piloto and Vera, Marta Valdes, Ricardo Diaz and Tania Castellanos.

His authenticity as union leader continued after the triumph of January 1959. He placed his mission to help building the new society before care of his own health.

Lazaro Peña lived and died like a reckless dreamer. He did not manage to be a violinist, but he helped many humble children and young people to do so.

His ideas vibrate like strong resonant notes in every Cuban worker, like music of a redemptive hymn.

By Olivia Terry

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego