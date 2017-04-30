Home » News » My Cuban flag

Havana, Cuba. – The story goes that during his stay in New York, in a day of extreme exhaustion, General Narciso Lopez fell asleep in a park. When he woke up, he looked at the sky and saw blue and white cloudscapes, together with a red stain produced by the setting sun. An oscillating star glittered in the middle.

Thrilled with the perfect combination, he told his friend, patriot Miguel Teurbe-Tolon, and suggested that he used this inspiration to design Cuban flag. Teurbe-Tolon, who was also a painter and poet, did so and asked his wife Emilia to make it.

Much water has gone under the bridgesince then and this flag, first hoisted in the Cardenas City on May 19, 1850,was proclaimed by GuaimaroAssemblyon April 11, 1869.It has always been and stands as a symbol of loyalty and honor to all Cubans.

The solefive-pointed star represents the free, independent and sovereign republic that Cuba was meant to be and the unity of all Cubans. The bright red background of the central triangle refers to the triptych of French ideals of freedom, equality and fraternity, as well as to the blood spilled in battle. The white stripes stand for Cubans’ purity of ideals and virtue and the blue ones represent the three departments in which Cuba was divided in that time: West, Center and East.

Today, our flag maintains all its semantic strength and its power to excite and stir the most deep-rooted patriotism. It represents us in our international victories, in political and cultural activities, in our daily lives, but most of all; it is an intrinsic part of our Cuban identity.

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego