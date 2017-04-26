Home » News » Spanish singer Rosana will sing in Cuba

Havana, Cuba. – Spanish singer-songwriter Rosana and her band will perform for the first time in Cuba. The event is scheduled for next May 24, at the Avellaneda Hall of Cuba’s National Theater, during the VI Meeting of Popular Voices.

The renowned troubadour will come to our country as part of her Latin American tour, which began earlier this year and has already been to different nations of the region.

Rosana has been awarded in several contests, mainly in the categories of Revelation Album, Best Female Soloist and Best Female Latin Artist. She has sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

She is regarded as a poet who can write songs or a singer who can write poems.In her career as a composer, she has written thoughts, poems and songs, well known in her voice and sung by other singers. Many are still unpublished.

This Hispanic vocalist, who composes and sings different genres such as pop, rock, ballad and Latin folk music, masters every stage with her easy way to communicate with the audience.

She has recorded eight phonograms and been to many European and Latin American countries. Every year, Rosana makes a tour of countries south of Rio Bravo, where she is expected and cheered because of the aesthetics of her work.

In her two decades of artistic life, the Spanish diva has sung with famousfigures of Latin American music, like Ruben Blades and the soloist of Mexican band Camila.

A Latin Grammy nomination as a songwriter bears witness to her successful career.

Now, the relevant troubadour will sing in Cuba during the VI Meeting of Popular Voices, organized by Maestra Argelia Fragoso. She will display the same show of her latest Latin American tour.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego