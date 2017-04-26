Home » News » Manolo Micler: 2017 National Dance Award

Havana, Cuba. – Manolo Micler won the 2017 National Dance Award. The General Director of Cuban National Folkloric Company said recognizingyourself, your ancestors, your roots and the place where you were born gives better weapons to deal with what the futuremay bring.

In exclusive interview to Radio Cadena Habana, Micler commented on his beginningswith the company, founded in 1962 by Cuban ethnologist Rogelio Martinez-Fure and Mexican choreographer Rodolfo Reyes.

How do you remember your first years in the company?

“In 1966, I was hired as a dancer. I thrived as rehearse coach and teacher of some popular and folkloric expressions. In 2004, I was appointed General Artistic Director of the Cuban National Folkloric Company.

There was no institution in our country capable of collecting all the traditions created by our people and showing them on stage, while meeting the contemporary demands of theater.

The company has not only worked staging shows, but alsoresearching, reviving all the traditions created by our people.”

Are you content with what you have achieved all these years?

“Every individual has a hidden talent, but sometimes one cannot find the way to develop such potentialities. I was given the chance to rub shoulders with personalities and artists. Even though I had no academic studies, I feel accomplished because I have been able to do what I wanted to do.”

How is the training of singers, percussionists and dancers?

“In the case of dancers, most are graduates of art schools. However, there is no school for Cuban singers and percussionists. Hence,they learn from family tradition. The art of Cuban drumbeating is very hard and they teach both percussion and folkloric singing. Nevertheless, young people are already acquiring this knowledge, little by little, guided by the most experienced.

Dissemination of what the company does is still insufficient and as a result folkloric artists are not well known.”

Do you think rigorous study is essential for choreographies to develop from an original dance?

“Of course, upgrading is continuous, but the immeasurable value of innovation cannot be ruled out. I came up with the idea of not letting go the dancers who could not be physically on stage. They have made a great contribution to the development of new generations.”

Micler, you said Cuban National Folkloric Company is not a museum.Do you see it as an event that changes together with people’s life?

“Indeed, because we do not make folklore, folklore is made by the people. We stage theater shows inspired by these folkloric expressions. When you walk in Havana, you may find a Yoruba ceremony or a rumba in any patio or corner. That’s fortunate for us.”

As we bid farewell to the 2017 Cuban National Dance Award, we feel confident about Cuban culture’s promising future, which has strong ancestral roots that nothing and no one can destroy.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego