Mexican singer Eugenia Leon will attend VI Meeting of Popular Voices

Havana, Cuba. – Mexican singer Eugenia Leon will offer a concert at the “Avellaneda Hall”of Cuban National Theater, during the VI Meeting of Popular Voices. The event will be held in Havana from next May 22 to 28, organized by Cuban Maestra Argelia Fragoso.

Leon, internationally acclaimed for her renditions of different sonority genres, came to the Island in the 1970’s and now announces her return, scheduled for next May 27.

Eugenia Leon is considered the Mexican voice of songs. She was recently decorated with the Grammy Award for a lifetime work advocating the values of folkloric, Latin American and contemporary songs.

This diva has recorded about 30 albums and has shared the stage with musicians that preserve our peoples’ cultural heritage, like Cuban minstrel Pablo Milanes.

Other soloists from Spanish America are expected to participate in the cultural exchange promoted by the VI Meeting of Popular Voices; as well as theoreticians from several nations of the region,willing to share their knowledge with the attending audience.

Workshops of Popular Singing are planned for the event, included the presentation of National Comedy Award winner, Osvaldo Doimeadios, about acting in stage demeanor.Composer and singer Argelia Fragoso will lecture on the repertoire and the use of voice in singing.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego