Havana, Cuba. – One of the short films that will compete in the XVI Cuban Film Institute’s Young Contest is “Atrapado” (Trapped), a story that delves into human nature to expose traits and scenes of Cuban current society. Directed by Daniel Chile, “Atrapado” has a cast where Carlos Luis Gonzalez and Alicia Hechevarria’s young talent converge with Aramis Delgado and Patricio Wood’s long acting experience.

Director Daniel Chile exclusively comments for Radio Cadena Habana (RCH) on this short film, with which Carlos Luis Gonzalez won the best actor award in Oklahoma Latin American Festival this year.

Is “Atrapado” a story you created or did you write it with somebody else?

“I worked in the original idea with Cuban screenwriter Amilcar Salatti, whomade important contributions to the story. However, I finished writing the script with Cuban film directorHubert Barrero’s drama advisory.”

What’s the story of “Atrapado”?

“It tells the story of Roldan, a pizza delivery man, who lives in a shanty house and has a wife about to give birth. Suddenly, a pizza delivery to a certain customer changes his life. The short film tests the ethics and morals of a character living an extreme situation.”

Why do you approach this problem?

“Although it is a timeless and universal issue, I think the obsession for money and the value crisis are rampant these days. That’s why I tried to explore to what extent the human being can breach his ethics and morals when he has to choose between his and his family’s survival and somebody else’s life. The short film has a distinctly unpleasant outcome, but I don’t intend to judge or teach lessons. I seek to trigger reflection, to incite the debate, to make the public think.”

I know you are a creator with constant concerns, somehow recurrent in your short films. In the case of “Atrapado”, how much continuity and how much breakup is there compared to the subject matters of your previous work?

“In a general way, there is continuity compared to my previous proposals. My concerns as a citizen of this world have not faded, although they acquire new shades as time goes by. The ideas are clear, so is the script. This time, I have taken more chances with the characters, the scenes and the dialogues. From the aesthetic point of view, we have proposed unrestrainedcamera work, a supple assembly and intense soundtrack. Everything works according to a story that happens in my own lifetime.”

Where was the film shot and who were the crew?

“The film was shot in Havana, in Vedado and Playa areas, sponsored by our independent producer “Mirapaka” and with the indispensable support of institutions like Sabadell Bank, the “Hermanos Saiz Association” and DX Productions.

Roberto Chile and Enif Pino were the producers. Lenia Delgado was the editor and Javier Perez was the chief camera man. Raymel Casamayor wrote the soundtrack and the original music was Emilio Martini’s. Of course, other members of the crew were also instrumental to the realization of this project.”

What were your criteria to choose the cast?

“I like working with actors that have movie experience, and most of all, who love cinema. Carlos Luis Gonzalez is an intuitive actor, of fine sensibility. I figured he could wisely assume the shades and contradictions of a character like Roldan. I know Alicia Hechavarria since she studied in ENA (National School of Art). She has always portrayed the naivety and warmth required by Ana’s character. I had long wished to work with Aramis Delgado, a deep and intuitive actor.

Since I wrote the script, I thought of him for this character, the hub of a heartbreaking scene that he managed to perform with commitment and passion. Patricio Wood plays the administrator of the pizzeria, who, in spite of a brief appearance,brings tension and truthfulness to the story.”

Tell me of your experience with this cast, especially with two of them that repeat as couple in the cinema (Alicia Hechavarria and Carlos Luis Gonzalez).

“In the history of cinema, countless couples of actors have repeated their acting together. Carlos and Alicia had shared the stage in the past and they have the emotional chemistry required for the success of this short film. It was a good choice, I have no doubts.”

Are you pleased with the result?

“I am a hopeless perfectionist and I always want to do everything better. Sometimes, what you thought is not what you get at the end of the day. But in a general sense, I am pleased for the actors’ commitment and the crew’s professionalism, and because I can communicate with the public by means of the movie.”

You have already explored the path of short films many times; are you ready to go any further?

“Short films are a path to learning, a bridge headed in the direction I want. I am entertaining a few ideas and I hope, sooner than later, to be able to direct a full-length film.”

If you had to define director Daniel Chile, what would be your words?

“I don’t like to talk about myself. I prefer those who know me to do it. However, if I had to define myself, I would say I am somebody who tries to make his dreams come true every day.”

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego