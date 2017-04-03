Home » News » VI Meeting of Popular Voices

Havana, Cuba. – The VI Meeting of Popular Voices, presided over by Master Argelia Fragoso, is scheduled from May 22 to 28, at Havanan “Avellaneda Hall” of Cuban National Theater.



Hispanic singer/songwriter Roxana, one of the most acclaimed Ibero American voices, labeled by Mexican critics as the Voice of Song; as well as vocalist Eugenia Leon, recent winner of the Grammy Award for her lifetime work, have been invited to the event.

The concerts of these distinguished personalities of contemporary singing will take place in the above-mentioned facility on May 24 and 27, at 8:30 pm.

The forthcoming edition of the Meeting of Popular Voices includes workshops of popular singing. Registration for the latter will be open to those interested after April 1, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at the Music Museum’s provisional premises.

The workshops are scheduled for May 22, 23 and 24. First actor Oswaldo Doimeadios, winner of the National Comedy Award, will lecture on acting in stage demeanor; stylist Rodolfo Tamayo’s presentation will focus on basic notions of make-up; and Master Argelia Fragoso will deal with the complex issue of repertoire and the use of the voice in singing.

The Meeting of Popular Voices has become a gathering of singers, experts and researchers of the world of singing to discuss on that musical expression. It has also become an appealing context for a visit to our country, after many years of absence, of stars of the size of Lila Downs, Amaral duet, Maridalia Hernandez, Jorge Drexler, Toto La Momposina, Susana Baca, Tania Libertad and many others.

A new edition of the Meeting of Popular Voices is coming to further glorify singing as an inexhaustible source of love and creation.

By Jesus Dueñas Becerra (UNEAC)

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego